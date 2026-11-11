Tarsus Distribution Names Thibault Dousson as New CEO to Drive Growth

Thibault Dousson, previously a Lenovo director overseeing Europe, Middle East and Africa, has been appointed as the third CEO of South African technology distributor Tarsus Distribution. He will be sworn in on January 18, 2027, following a period of leadership turbulence. Group CEO Pierre Spies expressed confidence in Dousson's channel expertise and deep knowledge of the South African market, anticipating a new growth phase for the company under his direction.

The South Africa n technology distribution industry is gearing up for a new era of leadership as Tarsus Distribution announced the appointment of Thibault Dousson as its chief executive officer.

Dousson will officially take the helm on 18 January 2027, making him the third CEO to oversee the company in a span of roughly eighteen months-a record that reflects the intense volatility at the top of the firm. Emile Burger, who had taken the reins earlier, stepped down in July after a brief fourteen‑month stint, while the interim chief executive Emmanouil Revmatas stepped in to bridge the transition.

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Global Experience With Lenovo

Dousson brings a wealth of experience and a global perspective to the role. He currently serves as a director for Lenovo in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, based out of Darwin, and carries responsibility for more than seventy countries across the region. Prior to his move to the Middle East, he spent six years leading Lenovo South Africa as country general manager, guiding the company through a competitive market dominated by a handful of major players.

His track record with Lenovo proves he is no newcomer to the channel landscape, and he has earned a reputation for driving growth, building strong partner relationships and delivering tangible results in high‑stakes environments. Before joining Lenovo, Dousson had an extensive career at HP South Africa, rising through the ranks to country general manager and managing director.

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In each of his roles he has consistently demonstrated an ability to identify and capitalize on new market opportunities, while also building high‑performance teams that are ready to adapt to emerging technologies. These competencies align closely with Tarsus Distribution's strategic aim to put the company at the forefront of technological innovation in the region, enabling more efficient delivery of solutions to key customers.

Alviva Focuses On Growth

The appointment comes as Alviva, Tarsus's parent company, pivots toward revenue growth and market expansion after a tumultuous period of leadership turnover. Group CEO Pierre Spies said, "Thibault is a highly experienced channel executive with a deep knowledge of the South African market, and we are confident that he will lead Tarsus into a new growth phase.

" Spies further stated that Tarsus will maintain operational continuity under the stewardship of interim CEO Emmanouil Revmatas until the handover on January 18th, ensuring that the company's supply chain and partner relationships remain stable during the transition. The South African technology sector has been undergoing rapid change in recent years, driven by a shift toward cloud‑based solutions and the acceleration of digital transformation initiatives.

The challenges presented to a distributor now include not only maintaining inventory efficiency but also providing value‑added support services to help end‑users deploy and manage new infrastructure. With Dousson's history of channel management at two of the world's biggest IT brands, Alviva is placing faith that his strategic vision will translate into tangible improvements in customer satisfaction, vendor relationships and ultimately, the company's bottom line.

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The announcement also offers a clear signal to the broader market that Alviva and Tarsus Distribution are serious about long‑term investments in the South African marketplace. By appointing a proven leader who understands local market nuances and global supply chain dynamics, Tarsus is positioning itself to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the region while reinforcing its standing as a trusted partner for high‑quality technology solutions.

As the technology distribution landscape continues to evolve, the company's focus on a strong executive team, operational resilience, and market‑focused strategic planning will likely be pivotal for its future success. Investors, partners and customers alike will be watching closely how Dousson's leadership will shape Tarsus's trajectory in the Southeast African and wider Southern African markets over the coming years.