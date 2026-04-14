Targeted Killings: A Threat to South Africa's Rule of Law

The article examines the alarming rise in targeted killings of professionals in South Africa, particularly those involved in financial and legal fields. It highlights recent cases, including the murders of municipal employees, lawyers, and liquidators, and explores the underlying motives and implications for the country's democratic governance and rule of law. The analysis emphasizes the need for urgent action to protect these professionals, address the root causes of violence, and safeguard the integrity of essential institutions.

The recent murder of Martha Mani Ratsofu, an employee of the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, shot dead on March 30, sadly highlights a dangerous trend: the targeted killing of professionals whose work brings them into conflict related to accountability and dispute resolution. This tragic event follows the earlier assassination of labor lawyer Chinette Gallichan, gunned down near the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in Johannesburg just weeks before. While the precise motives behind both killings are still under investigation, both individuals occupied roles that placed them at the center of high-stakes financial and legal disputes. Gallichan's work for Sibanye-Stillwater involved a case concerning the alleged unfair dismissal of mineworkers, a field often characterized by significant tension. Ratsofu, on the other hand, was an employee of Emfuleni, an institution with a history of poor service delivery, substantial debt, and issues related to corruption and ineffective governance. As a finance clerk, she would have had direct involvement with critical financial processes, thus rendering her position both vital and possibly risky within an environment susceptible to manipulation. These events are not isolated and suggest a concerning escalation of violence against those tasked with upholding legal and ethical standards.

This pattern of violence extends beyond these recent cases. Another targeted killing involved an unnamed individual shot at his Saxonwold office for allegedly refusing to withdraw from a high-profile case. Further back, in March 2023, the well-known liquidator Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were also murdered in Midrand in a suspected targeted killing. Murray had been involved in liquidation cases that had political implications, including cases associated with Bosasa and Gupta-linked companies. Considering all these instances together, it is clear there is a concerning trend: individuals who are responsible for implementing rules, managing disputes, and ensuring accountability are increasingly becoming targets for violence. Regardless of their field, be it law, finance, or public administration, these professionals act as referees in complex, often high-stakes environments. When they are removed, it's not simply a personal tragedy − it constitutes an institutional attack on the very core of our society. The South African constitutional framework relies on the rule of law. It assures that disputes will be resolved through legal means, not violence. When people use assassination to avoid scrutiny or influence outcomes, they are not only committing murder, they are eroding the fundamental pillars of democratic governance, undermining the societal principles the state is founded upon.

The killings must be condemned strongly and without reservations. Besides the loss of life, they create a chilling effect across various critical professions. Lawyers, accountants, and public officials may start to act based on fear instead of principle, which will weaken already fragile institutions. If this pattern is not addressed, it risks normalizing violence as a method of resolving disputes. Protecting these professionals is thus not a matter of choice; it is essential to defend accountability, restore public trust, and preserve our democratic principles. It's imperative that law enforcement agencies intensify their efforts to investigate these crimes, bring the perpetrators to justice, and provide adequate protection to individuals working in high-risk environments. Furthermore, a broader conversation is needed to address the root causes of this violence, including corruption, impunity, and the erosion of ethical standards in both the public and private sectors. The safety and security of those working in the crucial areas of dispute resolution and financial administration are crucial for the continued functioning of a just society. Ignoring this trend will have severe ramifications for the entire nation and the values it holds dear.





SowetanLIVE / 🏆 13. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Targeted Killings Assassinations Rule Of Law Corruption Accountability

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Saving South Africa's Sea Turtles: A Lifeline for HatchlingsThe Two Oceans Aquarium's Turtle Conservation Centre in South Africa is rescuing and rehabilitating cold-stunned and injured sea turtles. The center provides expert care, including veterinary treatment and specialized feeding programs, to increase the chances of survival for these endangered animals and return them to the ocean.

Read more »

Calls to Amend Municipal Property Rates Act in South Africa to Cap Property RatesSouth African property owners are calling for amendments to the Municipal Property Rates Act of 2004 to cap the rates that municipalities can charge. The current system, based on municipal valuations and a cent amount set annually by local municipalities, is criticized for being unaffordable, giving municipalities unchecked power to increase charges, and failing to provide value for money. The lack of a cap is seen as unsustainable, impacting small businesses, employment, and the elderly.

Read more »

South Africa Increases VAT Threshold: SMEs Warned to Carefully Consider DeregistrationSouth Africa has raised the VAT registration threshold, but SMEs must thoroughly evaluate the implications of deregistering from VAT, considering financial, operational, and cash flow factors.

Read more »

New Ultra-Luxury Safari Resort Opens at Elephant Point, South AfricaElephant Point, a premier wildlife estate near Kruger National Park, is expanding with the launch of Elephant Point River Suites, an ultra-luxury safari resort. The development will feature a 5-star hotel, luxury suites, a spa, and various amenities, offering a tranquil bush experience with world-class facilities. The resort will also include wildlife corridors to enhance the guest experience.

Read more »

Say goodbye to physical bank cards in South Africa, and City Power sued over electricity chargesHere are five important things happening in South Africa on Monday, 13 April.

Read more »

South Africa has the longest tunnel in Africa – and it’s getting a R4 billion upgradeA road tunnel in the Western Cape is the longest in Africa, and it's currently undergoing upgrades by the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) worth R4 billion.

Read more »