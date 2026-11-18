Police investigate the murder of Tamryn Raju in KwaZulu-Natal. She posted about Madlanga Commission witnesses like Clive Naicker days before her killing on November 18 2026.

KwaZulu-Natal police are actively investigating the murder of Tamryn Raju, who was fatally shot inside her home in the Phoenix residential complex early on Tuesday, 18 November 2026. The killing has drawn intense scrutiny due to the specific digital footprint Raju left in the days leading up to her death, particularly regarding the ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

TikTok Posts Link Raju to Commission Witnesses

Investigators have identified a direct correlation between Raju's final social media activity and high-profile testimony at the commission. In the run-up to her murder, Raju was highly active on the platform TikTok, where she posted several videos and statements referencing witnesses involved in the inquiry into alleged criminal justice infiltration.

Also read Tamryn Raju shot dead in Phoenix as Clive Naicker faces R2.5 million hit allegations at Madlanga Commission

One of the central figures in her posts was Clive Naicker, a tow truck boss who publicly testified at the commission on Monday, 16 November 2026, the day before Raju was killed. Raju shared video clips of Naicker's testimony, during which he denied accusations of being a gang leader and stated, "I'm not a gang leader. Her posts also contained warnings that threatening her would not compel her to remove her content, indicating a clear awareness of the dangers she faced.

Complex Ties to Alleged Drug and Tow Gang

The relationship between Raju and Naicker is familial and complex. Naicker testified about his uncle, Elvis Raju, whom he described as a known drug dealer that was murdered several years ago in a shooting. Raju had previously posted photographs of herself standing alongside Elvis Raju, suggesting he was her father. This connection places her directly in the orbit of the criminal networks investigated by the Madlanga Commission.

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Clive Naicker has been named in previous testimonies as the alleged leader of a drug and tow trucking gang. Len John, the deputy director of investigations with KwaZulu-Natal's Independent Police Investigative Directorate, testified that Naicker was implicated in a prima facie case involving police officer Deena Govender. John alleged that Govender deployed a task team to kill Bevan Loftus at Naicker's instance, with Naicker promising R2.5-million for the hit.

Phone Recordings and Bevan Loftus Connection

During the commission proceedings on Monday, a voice recording of a phone conversation between Naicker and Loftus was played. The recording captured Naicker telling Loftus, "Bevan, you. You killed my uncle," referring to Elvis Raju. Despite this, Raju's online posts appeared to support Loftus, whom she referred to as "The GREAT BEVAN LOFTUS." This contradiction highlights the volatile and conflicting alliances within the groups under investigation.

Len John had previously detailed how tow truck owners pay police officials for referrals and how corrupt members protect trucks transporting drugs. The Madlanga Commission is investigating accusations made public in July 2025 that a cartel has infiltrated South Africa's criminal justice system, politics, and private sector. The commission's work has brought these underground networks into the public eye, potentially putting those who speak out or investigate at risk.

Investigation Status and Immediate Aftermath

Police in KwaZulu-Natal confirmed the killing to Daily Maverick on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Captain Ntathu Ndlovu stated that Phoenix police are investigating the case involving unknown suspects. The timing of the murder, immediately following Naicker's testimony, suggests the investigation may uncover links to the broader issues of corruption and cartel activity that the Madlanga Commission is examining.

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The murder of Tamryn Raju underscores the personal risks associated with exposing alleged criminal networks in KwaZulu-Natal. As the police investigation proceeds, attention remains on the connections between her social media posts, the testimonies given at the commission, and the alleged gang activities involving tow trucks and drugs. The case continues to develop as authorities seek to identify those responsible for her death.