Vijay Maharaj questions the governance of Tamil Business Warriors, citing a nine-year lack of financial statements. The organization disputes claims, pointing to virtual meetings and future plans for transparency.

Vijay Maharaj has publicly challenged the financial governance of the Tamil Business Warriors (TBW), alleging a significant lack of transparency regarding the organization's fiscal health. The member of the prominent business network claims that the group has failed to provide annual financial statements to its membership for the past nine years. His concerns, initially shared within a private members-only WhatsApp group, have since leaked to the media, sparking a public debate about accountability within the organization.

Member Questions Nine-Year Financial Silence

Vijay Maharaj, who has been a paid-up member of the Tamil Business Warriors for approximately five years, stated that he has never received access to the organization's annual financial records. He emphasized that during his tenure, he has not witnessed a single Annual General Meeting (AGM) or seen a set of audited financial statements presented to the membership. Maharaj explained that he approached the organization's founder, co-founder, chief executive officer, and various chapter heads multiple times to request these documents but received no compliance or explanation.

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Despite his active participation in the organization, including attending gala dinners, business forums, and traveling to Mauritius three times to support TBW functions, Maharaj expressed deep concern over the lack of financial oversight. He noted that the organization had not provided clarity on how funds collected through membership fees, sponsorships, and donations were being utilized. This absence of information has led him to question whether the network is effectively investing in meaningful business development initiatives for its members or if the funds are merely sustaining social events.

Failed Attempts to Obtain Audited Records

Following the most recent gala dinner organized by the Tamil Business Warriors, Vijay Maharaj attempted to resolve his concerns directly with the leadership. During his address, TBW founder Karthi Moothsamy informed attendees that all paid-up members could obtain the annual financial statements from an individual named Jennifer at Morar Incorporated. Acting on this directive, Maharaj approached Jennifer at the event and subsequently sent a follow-up email after returning to his office.

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He also sent an email to Govender, copying Jennifer into the correspondence to ensure transparency in the request. However, Maharaj reported that he received no response and has not obtained the financial statements to date. He stated that despite further follow-ups, he has received no meaningful feedback explaining the delay or any documentation proving the organization's financial status. He maintained that his stance was driven by a desire for the organization to demonstrate tangible outcomes in empowering its members, beyond simply hosting networking functions.

Organization Disputes Claims and Cites Virtual Meetings

In response to the allegations, Govender issued a statement on the same platform, asserting that the Tamil Business Warriors had noted the comments but disputed the inaccuracies. He argued that it was factually incorrect to claim that the organization had never held an Annual General Meeting. Govender explained that a virtual meeting had indeed been convened to consider and approve the organization's Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI). He added that the initial gathering could not proceed because a quorum was not reached, leading to its rescheduling.

Govender reaffirmed the leadership's commitment to good governance, accountability, and transparency within the Tamil Business Warriors. He stated that management is currently planning the next AGM, which will be held in a virtual format to accommodate members across different provinces in South Africa as well as internationally. The upcoming meeting is scheduled to present audited financial statements to the membership. Govender emphasized that concerns regarding governance are best addressed through appropriate organizational structures and established processes rather than through public disputes.