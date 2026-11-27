Takealot Group posted its first profitable half-year with adjusted EBIT of R3.5m and plans to reinvest profits in growth, innovation and logistics over the next two years.

Takealot Group reported its first profitable half-year for the six months ended September 30. Adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 105% to R3.5m from a loss of R67m a year earlier.

The South African e-commerce retailer, part of technology investor Naspers, expects this profitability to be sustainable. CEO Frederik Zietsman told Reuters on Thursday that the company believes the business is fundamentally sustainable. He said Takealot will get into a position in the next year or two to reinvest its profits for growth and for innovation. The group plans to reinvest earnings into growth, innovation and logistics expansion over the next two years.

Also read Takealot posts profitable half-year as ecosystem grows

Takealot Plans Radical Website Changes

Zietsman said consumers would see a radical change in Takealot.com, its retail e-commerce platform, over the next 12 months. The retailer is improving personalisation and deepening integration with its paid membership programme, TakealotMORE. The push comes as competition for online shoppers intensifies in South Africa. US e-commerce giant Amazon launched its Prime subscription service in South Africa in June.

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That move expanded the battle for customer loyalty and delivery subscriptions. Takealot said it sees its own subscription service as an advantage. Membership of TakealotMORE rose 67% in the first half. Member orders increased 64%.

Subscribers accounted for more than 32% of group gross merchandise value, Zietsman said without providing the membership figure. Customers shop about four times more frequently after signing up, Zietsman said. Free deliveries encourage them to purchase a broader range of goods rather than only big-ticket items. The group also owns on-demand food, groceries and retail delivery app MrD.

Takealot Expands Logistics To Third Parties

It has made significant investments in its infrastructure, technology and fulfilment capabilities over the past few years. Those investments increased its capacity to handle higher order volumes and business activity. Beyond its consumer business, Takealot is also betting on Takealot Fulfilment Solutions to drive growth. The logistics unit is expanding delivery and warehousing services to third-party businesses.

It seeks a larger share of South Africa's courier market. The company reported its first profitable first half on Wednesday. Takealot Group expects its first profitable half-year to be sustainable. It plans to reinvest earnings into growth, innovation and logistics expansion over the next two years.