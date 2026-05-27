Takealot's 15th Birthday Data Reveals South Africa's Aspirations and Economic Realities

Takealot's 15th anniversary data snapshot reveals over 5 million shoppers, 1 billion searches, and 88 million unpurchased wishlist items, offering a candid look at South African consumer aspirations and economic constraints.

On its 15th anniversary, Takealot , South Africa 's leading e-commerce platform, has released a remarkable data snapshot that offers an unusually honest portrait of what the country needs, wants and cannot quite afford yet.

With over five million active shoppers and more than one billion product searches in a single year, the platform has turned its vast trove of user behavior into a public window onto the nation's aspirations and practical realities. According to Karla Levick, Takealot's chief marketing officer, the data reveals a consumer base that is both aspirational and pragmatic, with home and living products like coffee tables and bedroom furniture reflecting a sustained focus on improving living spaces, while beauty, health and wellness items show particularly strong growth in the Western Cape.

The data also confirms that millions of South Africans now treat Takealot as a routine shopping destination rather than an occasional one, with baby essentials, pet food and household staples driving consistent repeat purchases. The search data alone is revealing: iPhones lead all individual searches at over 15 million queries, while the humble airfryer entry underscores the nation's love for convenient cooking appliances.

Digital products, airtime, vouchers and prepaid services peak sharply overnight, a quiet indicator of how connectivity shapes daily life after hours. Notably, Cape Town's Richmond Park pickup point recorded the highest collection volumes nationally, with Midrand second, a pattern that reflects how delivery costs continue to shape choices across income groups.

Some of the most searched-for items-such as specific fashion accessories and electronics-remain out of reach for many: Takealot reports over 88 million wishlist items remain unpurchased, reflecting the persistent gap between aspiration and what a stretched household budget will allow. Beyond consumer behavior, Takealot's reach extends well beyond the individual shopper. The platform supports over 12 000 local businesses and entrepreneurs, giving them access to a nationwide customer base that would otherwise be out of reach.

This ecosystem has become a critical engine for small and medium enterprises, enabling them to compete with larger retailers and reach customers in every corner of the country. The data also highlights geographic and demographic trends: for example, beauty and wellness searches spike in the Western Cape, while home improvement products dominate in Gauteng.

As Takealot enters its next decade, the company plans to leverage this data to further tailor its offerings and logistics, aiming to close the gap between aspiration and affordability. The snapshot is a testament to the platform's role as both a mirror of consumer desire and a catalyst for economic inclusion in a challenging market





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