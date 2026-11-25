Naspers-owned Takealot reports a 16% revenue increase to US$571-million in the six months to September. The growth highlights the competitive response to Amazon's entry into the South African market and the success of TakealotMore.

Takealot, the dominant online retailer owned by Naspers, reported a 16% increase in revenue in local currency for the six-month period ending in September. This financial performance occurred during a critical window in which Amazon officially launched its Prime subscription service in South Africa, intensifying competition in the digital marketplace. The company recorded a total revenue of US$571-million, which equates to approximately R9.4-billion, demonstrating resilience against external market pressures.

Takealot Revenue and Profit Metrics Growth

Gross merchandise value, representing the total value of all goods sold on the platform, also experienced a 16% rise. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation climbed by 21% in local currency, excluding acquisitions, to reach US$37-million. This financial improvement was achieved despite the company absorbing significant fuel cost headwinds that affected the logistics and delivery sector across the country.

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Naspers stated that the growth was primarily volume-led, driven by higher order counts and improved conversion rates. At the operating level, the group achieved a break-even position on an adjusted basis. This stands in contrast to the previous year, where the group recorded an adjusted operating loss of US$4-million during the same period.

TakealotMore Strategy Versus Amazon Prime

Revenue from TakealotMore, the retailer's paid membership programme, surged by two-thirds, or 66%, during the reporting period. This programme serves as Takealot's primary strategic countermeasure to Amazon Prime, which entered the local market on 3 June with a monthly subscription fee of R59. The sharp increase in TakealotMore revenue indicates strong consumer adoption of the loyalty scheme.

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The first half of the financial year is traditionally the quieter period for Takealot, with major sales events like Black Friday and the festive season occurring in the second half. In the preceding year ending in March, Takealot.com, the group's main business unit, had already demonstrated growth by increasing revenue 17% in local currency to US$493-million, or about R8.1-billion.

Naspers noted that it does not disclose the specific number of members in the TakealotMore programme. Furthermore, the interim results published by Naspers made no explicit mention of Amazon, focusing instead on the internal growth metrics of its e-commerce portfolio. The company continues to expand its cross-border marketplace operations as part of its broader growth strategy.

Mr D Delivery and Grocery Sector Expansion

Mr D, the food and grocery delivery service owned by the group, grew its revenue by 11% in local currency to US$78-million, or approximately R1.3-billion. The grocery segment was the standout performer, with its gross merchandise value rising by 31%, compared to a 15% increase for Mr D as a whole. Grocery now accounts for 27% of the total delivery service revenue.

This expansion places Mr D in direct and intensified competition with established rivals Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay. The data suggests that consumers are increasingly integrating grocery shopping into their digital delivery habits, shifting the competitive landscape of the local retail delivery market significantly.

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Naspers Consolidated Financial Overview

Naspers reported a consolidated group revenue increase of 55% to US$6.4-billion. This substantial rise was mostly due to the acquisitions of Just Eat Takeaway.com, also known as JET, and the travel group Despegar. However, excluding the impact of these acquisitions and currency effects, the underlying growth for the group was measured at 11%.

The growth was largely driven by Naspers's share of profits from Tencent. Conversely, this was partly offset by heavy spending at Brazil's iFood and Just Eat Takeaway.com. Consolidated adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation fell by 6% to US$405-million, reflecting the investment phase in these newer international ventures.

Excluding the dividend received from Tencent, free cash flow resulted in an outflow of US$379-million. This was primarily due to customer and restaurant incentives, which cost US$342-million at iFood and US$84-million at Just Eat Takeaway.com. The company describes retail media, which involves advertising sold to brands on its platform, as an emerging monetisation stream for future revenue diversification.