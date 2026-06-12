Takealot Denies Fixed Pay for Mr D Food Drivers, Highlights Dynamic Model

Takealot Fulfilment Solutions rejects claims that Mr D Food drivers earn a fixed R27.50 per delivery, emphasizing a dynamic pay model based on distance, time, and demand. The company defends gig work flexibility and advocates for hybrid worker protections.

Takealot Fulfilment Solutions (TFS) has denied that drivers of its subsidiary Mr D Food earn a fixed R27.50 per delivery, stating that wages are not based on a single fixed amount.

The clarification comes after a reader expressed concern about driver pay on a publication's WhatsApp line. The reader said they recently discovered their Mr D driver only gets R27.50 per delivery and calculated that Mr D charges them 23% of their order. In response, TFS explained it uses a dynamic model that fairly rewards effort by taking into account factors such as distance, time, and peak demand periods.

The company did not directly address questions about how much drivers earn per delivery or whether they have to pay for their mode of transport, as some workers do not own motorbikes. Instead, TFS reiterated its commitment to gig work, with a spokesperson stating that they share the goal of ensuring that thousands of South Africans who rely on the platform for income are empowered and protected.

The spokesperson emphasized that the platform economy is a powerful engine for economic inclusion and that TFS is proud to provide this opportunity for many. The company acknowledged that many people rely on gig work, such as being a courier, because it offers flexibility. According to TFS, 70% of platform workers prefer choosing their own hours over having a fixed-salary job, and 75% report their financial situation has improved since starting platform work.

The spokesperson added that TFS believes the future lies in a hybrid approach that integrates both traditional and future ways of working. This hybrid approach, they said, includes the same values policymakers aim to ensure: protection of gig workers through a modern safety net of portable benefits, such as insurance and savings funds, without compromising the flexibility that platform workers value.

The debate over driver compensation highlights broader issues in the gig economy, particularly in South Africa where millions rely on flexible work due to high unemployment. Critics argue that pay transparency is lacking and that drivers often bear costs like fuel and vehicle maintenance, which can erode earnings. TFS's dynamic model aims to adjust pay based on effort, but without clear rates, drivers may struggle to predict income.

The company's focus on hybrid protections suggests an attempt to balance flexibility with security, but specific measures remain vague. As e-commerce and food delivery grow, the pressure on companies to provide fair pay and benefits is likely to increase. TFS's response, while defensive of the current system, indicates an awareness of the need for evolving worker protections in a changing economy. Industry observers note that the controversy reflects a global trend of gig workers demanding better conditions.

In South Africa, labor laws have struggled to keep pace with platform-based work, leaving many in a grey area between independent contractor and employee status. TFS's emphasis on portable benefits like insurance and savings funds could be a step toward formalizing protections, but implementation remains untested. The company's denial of a fixed R27.50 rate may address immediate concerns, but deeper questions about income stability, worker classification, and long-term sustainability persist.

As the gig economy expands, both platforms and regulators will need to collaborate to ensure fair compensation without stifling the flexibility that attracts workers to such roles





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