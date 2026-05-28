Table View Community Policing Forum Urges Public to Halt Circulation of Fatal Shooting Video Footage

The Table View Community Policing Forum has made an urgent appeal to the public to stop sharing video footage of a recent fatal shooting incident in Marine Circle, citing risks to the integrity of the investigation and potential legal consequences.

The Table View Community Policing Forum (CPF) has made an urgent appeal to the public, requesting an immediate halt to the circulation of video footage capturing a recent fatal shooting incident at a café in Marine Circle , as news of the shooting rapidly spread across social media platforms and local WhatsApp groups, the CPF, in collaboration with the South African Police Service ( SAPS ), emphasised the risks associated with sharing such sensitive material.

This incident is currently the subject of an open, high-priority criminal investigation by SAPS. The unauthorized dissemination of video evidence can severely compromise the integrity of the case. It risks alerting suspects, interfering with witness identification protocols, and contaminating crucial evidence required to secure a successful prosecution in a court of law.

Furthermore, the CPF highlighted the legal implications that individuals may face for distributing the footage. According to South African law, those sharing video evidence could inadvertently engage in activities that defeat the ends of justice, breach the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), or interfere with witness protection-all of which carry serious consequences.

Beyond the potential legal ramifications, the CPF stressed the importance of empathy within the community: The continuous looping and viral sharing of a highly traumatic event inflicts profound emotional distress on the loved ones involved and desensitises our community to violence. In an effort to maintain the integrity of the investigation and preserve the dignity of the victims, the CPF has issued a directive to the public: if individuals possess any video footage, CCTV, dashcam, or eyewitness accounts relevant to the incident, they are urged not to post it online.

The CPF, in collaboration with SAPS, is working to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and efficiently, and that justice is served for all parties involved. The public is also being reminded that they can report any information or concerns to the CPF or SAPS, and that their cooperation is crucial in helping to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The CPF and SAPS are committed to maintaining a safe and secure community, and will continue to work together to prevent and investigate crimes, and to support victims and their families





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Table View Community Policing Forum South African Police Service SAPS Fatal Shooting Marine Circle

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