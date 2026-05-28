The symbolic tree-planting ceremony in Jansen Park was a commitment to protecting biodiversity and improving environmental sustainability. Dignitaries from the United Nations, national and provincial governments, traditional leadership, and local communities gathered to plant indigenous trees as part of the national call to plant one billion trees across the country.

The symbolic tree-planting ceremony in Jansen Park was attended by dignitaries from the United Nations, national and provincial governments, traditional leadership, and local communities. The event aimed to protect biodiversity and improve environmental sustainability.

Dignitaries from the United Nations, national and provincial governments, traditional leadership, and local communities gathered in Boksburg to plant indigenous trees as part of the national call to plant one billion trees across the country. The City of Ekurhuleni also hosted the first global flagship event for International Day for Biological Diversity 2026 at the Birchwood Hotel on May 22.

The day served as a reminder of the urgent need to safeguard biodiversity and protect ecosystems that support human well-being and livelihoods





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