Symbolic Indigenous Tree-Planting Ceremony in South Africa

A ceremony held in Boksburg, South Africa, on May 22, 2022, to commemorate the International Day for Biological Diversity through a symbolic indigenous tree-planting ceremony.

King Wentzel Katjara , a traditional leader and representative of Khoisan communities in South Africa , speaks to attendees about the medicinal and traditional benefits of indigenous trees planted during the ceremony.

Dignitaries from the United Nations, national, provincial and local government, traditional leadership and local communities gathered in Jansen Park, Boksburg, on May 22 to commemorate the International Day for Biological Diversity through a symbolic indigenous tree-planting ceremony. Deputy Minister Narend Singh plants a tree in Jansen Park as part of the International Day for Biological Diversity commemorations.

The event formed part of South Africa’s ‘One Billion Trees’ campaign and highlighted this year’s International Day for Biological Diversity theme, ‘Acting locally for global impact’. White Stinkwood (also known as Celtis Africana) and Wild Olive trees were planted to promote biodiversity conservation, improve air quality and encourage environmental awareness. Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Services Councillor Siyabonga Moloi assists with planting trees at the event.

Gauteng MEC for Environment Ewan Botha assists with planting a tree at Jansen Park during the ceremony. Attendees take part in the tree-planting ceremony aimed at promoting biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability. Participants water the newly planted trees as part of the International Day for Biological Diversity commemorations in Boksburg.

Ward 22 councillor Madelaine Muller, Deputy Minister Narend Singh, City of Ekurhuleni representative Precious Mahlangu and Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Services Councillor Siyabonga Moloi pose next to one of the newly planted indigenous trees. A guest waters one of the newly planted indigenous trees during the symbolic ceremony in Jansen Park. Dignitaries, officials and stakeholders participate in the symbolic planting of indigenous trees during the biodiversity awareness event.

Among those attending were Deputy Ministers Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts, Gauteng MEC for Environment Ewan Botha, Ekurhuleni MMC for Community Services Councillor Siyabonga Moloi, UN Convention on Biological Diversity Executive Secretary Astrid Schomaker, King Wentzel Katjara, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Director-General Nomfundo Tshabalala, City of Ekurhuleni representative Precious Mahlangu, and Ward 22 Clr Madelaine Muller. Attendees take part in the tree-planting ceremony aimed at promoting biodiversity conservation and environmental sustainability.

Dignitaries, officials and stakeholders participate in the symbolic planting of indigenous trees during the biodiversity awareness event. Dignitaries, officials and stakeholders participate in the symbolic planting of indigenous trees during the biodiversity awareness event. Some of the leaders who attended the tree-planting ceremony in Jansen Park, Boksburg. Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Director-General Nomfundo Tshabalala assists with planting a tree at the park.

Participants help with planting trees during the International Day for Biological Diversity event in Boksburg. Ward 22 councillor Madelaine Muller, Deputy Minister Bernice Swarts and UN Convention on Biological Diversity Executive Secretary Astrid Schomaker at the tree-planting event. Dignitaries and community members take part in the indigenous tree-planting initiative in Boksburg.

South Africa also hosted the first flagship International Day for Biological Diversity event for 2026 at the Birchwood Hotel, showcasing the country’s biodiversity efforts and commitment to advancing the global biodiversity agenda. Fanie joined Boksburg Advertiser over 14 years ago – covering a wide range of issues under the sun. He rose up the ranks from mid-level to senior journalist & became a news-editor.

He studied journalism at Damelin & went on to complete his Diploma in Media Practices course at BMH – focusing on print and online media. He loves acting as the eyes and ears of the public





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Boksburg International Day For Biological Diversity Symbolic Tree-Planting Ceremony Medicinal Benefits Of Indigenous Trees Traditional Benefits Of Indigenous Trees Biodiversity Conservation Air Quality Improvement Environmental Awareness One Billion Trees Campaign White Stinkwood Wild Olive Trees King Wentzel Katjara Traditional Leader Representative Of Khoisan Communities Dignitaries Officials Stakeholders Deputy Ministers Gauteng MEC For Environment Ekurhuleni MMC For Community Services Councill City Of Ekurhuleni Representative Department Of Forestry Fisheries And The Environment Director-General UN Convention On Biological Diversity Executiv King Wentzel Katjara Traditional Leader Representative Of Khoisan Communities Symbolic Tree-Planting Ceremony Medicinal Benefits Of Indigenous Trees Traditional Benefits Of Indigenous Trees Biodiversity Conservation Air Quality Improvement Environmental Awareness One Billion Trees Campaign White Stinkwood Wild Olive Trees

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