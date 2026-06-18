Switzerland's Late Blitz Sinks 10-Man Bosnia 4-1 in World Cup Thriller

Switzerland scored four goals after the 80th minute, including a brace from substitute Johan Manzambi, to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in a World Cup group stage match. The victory puts Switzerland in control of Group B with four points.

Switzerland delivered a stunning late surge to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in a World Cup group stage match at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Swiss scored four goals after the 80th minute, capitalizing on a red card to Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic. The victory put Switzerland in a strong position in Group B with four points from two matches, following their opening 1-1 draw against Qatar. Bosnia, meanwhile, remained on one point and faces a must-win final group match against Qatar to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. The match began cautiously, with both teams struggling to create clear chances.

Switzerland controlled possession but found it difficult to break down a compact Bosnian defense. Bosnia, content to defend deep, relied on counterattacks but lacked precision in the final third. The first half ended goalless, with the best opportunity falling to Swiss striker Breel Embolo, whose header was saved by Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. In the second half, Switzerland increased the pressure.

Coach Murat Yakin introduced Johan Manzambi in the 71st minute, a decision that proved decisive. Shortly after, Ruben Vargas delivered a dangerous cross from the left. The Bosnian defense attempted to clear, but Manzambi met the ball at the penalty spot and unleashed a powerful side volley that flew past Vasilj into the net. The goal ignited the Swiss bench and fans.

The turning point came in the 80th minute when Embolo raced toward goal after a through ball. Muharemovic, the last defender, pulled him down from behind just outside the box. Referee Joao Pinheiro immediately showed a red card, leaving Bosnia with 10 men. Four minutes later, Embolo held the ball up near the penalty spot and laid it off to Vargas, who calmly slotted into the bottom right corner to make it 2-0.

Bosnia's hopes of a comeback were dashed when Manzambi scored his second in the 90th minute, volleying home another cross from Vargas. Bosnia substitute Ermin Mahmic pulled one back with a thunderous volley in second-half stoppage time, but Switzerland sealed the win when Granit Xhaka converted a penalty seven minutes into added time. The goal was Xhaka's first of the tournament and came after a handball in the box.

The result means Switzerland needs just a point from their final group match against Canada to advance to the knockout stage for the fourth consecutive World Cup. Bosnia, however, must beat Qatar and hope for other results to go their way. The match also highlighted Switzerland's depth, with substitutes making a significant impact. For Bosnia, the defensive approach that worked for 70 minutes ultimately unraveled due to a moment of indiscipline and fatigue.

The team has now conceded all five of their goals in this World Cup after the 70th minute, a worrying trend they must address





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