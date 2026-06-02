Switzerland's Embolo blocked from World Cup flight over visa issue

Switzerland's forward Breel Embolo was blocked from flying to the United States with his teammates for the World Cup due to a problem with his visa.

Switzerland 's forward Breel Embolo was blocked from flying to the United States with his teammates for the World Cup due to a problem with his visa.

The Swiss football federation (ASF) said that Embolo, 29, was expected to leave with the rest of the squad for Los Angeles from Zurich earlier in the day. However, at 10:30 a.m., the ASF was informed that Embolo's Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) application had been placed under further review. The federation did not explain why Embolo's visa had come under review.

Embolo scored in Sunday's 4-1 friendly win over Jordan, his 24th international goal on his 86th Switzerland appearance. At the World Cup, Switzerland begin their Group B campaign against Qatar on June 13 before facing Bosnia Herzegovina and co-hosts Canada in the pool stage. The team is currently in contact with the relevant authorities and expect that Embolo will either join the team later today or travel tomorrow and join the squad then.

The situation is being closely monitored, and the ASF is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access. All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere.

Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go. Embolo was handed a 45-day suspended fine worth 3,000 Swiss Francs ($3,820) in April for threats he made during a night out in Basle in 2018





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Breel Embolo Switzerland World Cup Visa Issue FIFA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bafana departure for World Cup delayed: Mckenzie slams SAFA over 'visa debacle'The national team were due to leave on a charter flight on Sunday for their training base in Mexico ahead of their opening match against the hosts on 11 June.

Read more »

not the best start to Bafana World Cup campIt all doesn't exactly bode well for the World Cup and the opening match against Mexico.

Read more »

Gayton Vows to Send 6 Excluded Bafana Players to World CupGayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, has announced that the six excluded Bafana players will be sent to the FIFA World Cup. The collaboration between the Department of Sport and Old School will ensure that the six excluded players can join the rest of the squad and watch the team play their opening match.

Read more »

Five things you need to know about Bafana’s delayed World Cup departureBafana were scheduled to depart for Mexico on Sunday on a chartered flight, but this was delayed and the team are likely to leave on Monday afternoon with the visa issues expected to be resolved in the morning.

Read more »