Switzerland Denied Late Victory as Qatar Secure Dramatic 1-1 Draw in 2026 World Cup Group B Clash

In a thrilling Group B encounter, Switzerland appeared on course for a win after Breel Embolo converted a first-half penalty, but Boualem Khoukhi's last-minute equaliser earned Qatar a 1-1 draw, leaving all four teams level on points.

Switzerland and Qatar played to a 1-1 draw in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B match at the San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium on Saturday night.

Switzerland, known as the Rossocrociati or Red Crosses, took the lead in the first half with a penalty from Breel Embolo. However, they were unable to extend their advantage despite creating numerous chances and were ultimately punished in dramatic fashion deep into stoppage time when Qatar's Boualem Khoukhi scored a header to level the score.

The result means all four teams in Group B are now tied on one point each, following Canada's 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. Switzerland started strongly and asserted control early, but Qatar nearly opened the scoring in the second minute when Edmilson Junior capitalized on a defensive error but failed to beat Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in a one-on-one situation. The European side then dominated possession and kept pressure on the Qatari defense.

Dan Ndoye missed two clear opportunities, one saved sharply by Qatar's goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada and the other sailing over the bar. Abunada became Qatar's standout player for much of the match but made a costly error just before the 15-minute mark, punching into Remo Freuler and conceding a penalty, which Embolo converted.

Switzerland continued to create chances before halftime, forcing several saves from Abunada and a goal-line clearance, while Qatar's only other notable opening was another half-chance for Edmilson Junior, again denied by Kobel. In the second half, Abunada again denied Ruben Vargas and Embolo, while Granit Xhaka and substitutes Johan Manzambi and Zeki Amdouni saw efforts drift just wide as Switzerland searched for a second goal.

With Qatar still in contention, they had a late chance in the final minute of regulation time when substitute Ahmed Alaaeldin's low shot was easily saved by Kobel. It seemed Switzerland would see out the win, but in the fourth minute of stoppage time Ahmed Al Amin delivered an excellent cross from the left and Khoukhi powered a header home at the far post to secure a point for Qatar.

Switzerland will next face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Los Angeles on Thursday, 18 June at 9pm CAT, while Qatar will take on Canada in Vancouver at midnight on 19 June CAT. The lineups featured M. Abunada, A. Al Oui (replaced by A. Fathi at 60'), Pedro Miguel, B. Khoukhi, H. Al Amin, J. Gaber (K. Boudiaf 60'), A. Madibo (M. Al Mannai 79'), I. Laye, Edmilson Jnr (H. Al Haydos 89'), Y. Abdurisag (A. Alaaeldin 60'), A. Afif for Qatar and G. Kobel, D. Zakaria, M. Akanji, N. Elvedi, M. Aebischer (F. Rieder 65'), R. Freuler (A. Jashari 89'), G. Xhaka, R. Rodriguez (M. Muheim 89'), D. Ndoye (J. Manzambi 65'), R. Vargas (Z. Amdouni 79'), B. Embolo for Switzerland.

Live coverage of all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access, with streaming options via supported packages and the DStv Stream app for on-the-go viewing





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FIFA World Cup 2026 Switzerland Qatar Group B Draw Boualem Khoukhi Breel Embolo San Francisco Bay Arena

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Home hopes, Swiss consistency and Bosnian belief define Group BA comprehensive guide to FIFA World Cup Group B, where favourites Switzerland face co-hosts Canada, dangerous outsiders Bosnia and Herzegovina, and a Qatar side seeking redemption.

Read more »

Group D: A Balanced Group at the 2026 Fifa World CupGroup D at the 2026 Fifa World Cup is one of the most evenly matched groups in the tournament. Co-hosts US, Turkey, Paraguay, and Australia all possess enough quality and experience to challenge for a place in the knockout rounds. The group is expected to be highly competitive, with each team having a genuine chance of advancing to the next round.

Read more »

Switzerland take aim at QatarSwitzerland will target nothing less than a victory in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B clash against Qatar, set for the Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on the evening of Saturday 13 June. Kick-off at 9pm CAT.

Read more »

Ghana's Thomas Partey Denied Entry to Canada, Misses World Cup OpenerGhana midfielder Thomas Partey will miss his team's first World Cup match against Panama after being denied entry to Canada due to his pending legal charges. FIFA confirmed the visa refusal, while Canadian immigration authorities emphasized consistent enforcement of admissibility rules. Partey, who faces multiple rape and sexual assault charges, could still play in later matches if Ghana advances. The incident highlights the complexities of host nation immigration controls during the tournament.

Read more »