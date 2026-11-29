Swiss voters backed a government plan to ease weapons export rules by 54.3 percent, allowing sales to 36 Western countries even during conflicts, while Ukraine remains excluded.

Swiss voters approved new measures to ease weapons exports by a narrow margin on Sunday, the government said, in a referendum touching on the country long tradition of neutrality.

Final poll results showed the amendment was backed by 54.3 percent of voters. The vote to ease weapons exports worth around 1.15 billion dollars a year came as a relief to proponents who argued that the current law was harming both the domestic arms industry and defence cooperation with European neighbours.

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Relief for Swiss Arms Industry Proponents

With this amendment, the Federal Council will regain the room for manoeuvre it once had to defend the country interests in an uncertain geopolitical context, Swiss President Guy Parmelin said in a press briefing. Switzerland follows the 1907 Hague Conventions on neutrality, which prevent it from participating in armed conflicts unless directly threatened or providing military support to any of the parties. But that stance came under strain following Russia 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

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European countries were blocked by Bern from sending previously bought Swiss ammunition and combat vehicles to aid Kyiv. The easing of curbs will not apply to Ukraine, which will remain blocked from receiving Swiss equipment directly or indirectly. The proposal, backed by the Swiss government, allows Bern to send weapons to 36 Western countries, even if they are involved in conflicts, a move previously prohibited under neutrality laws.

It will also allow Switzerland to sell weapons to countries without demanding a clause for Bern permission to allow re-export of previously purchased equipment. This simplifies international defence cooperation and supply chain logistics for partner states. The referendum came after the Swiss parliament voted last year to reduce restrictions on war materiel exports. It was then put to a vote under the country tradition of direct democracy.

Industrial Impact and Export Value Context

Swiss arms exports plunged in 2023 and 2024, raising concerns about the local arms industry and Switzerland ability to defend itself. The value of these military shipments stands at approximately 1.15 billion dollars annually. This strengthens the industrial base of Switzerland defence capabilities and restores more reliable framework conditions for companies, said industry association Swissmem after the vote.

Affected manufacturers include Germany Rheinmetall, which builds anti-drone defence systems in Switzerland, French defence group Thales, small-arms maker SIG Sauer and more than 100 other companies. These entities had argued that the strict neutrality laws were driving production away from Swiss soil, harming both domestic employment and the country strategic industrial autonomy. Supporters say the changes will uphold Switzerland defence capabilities and protect its arms industry.

France defence minister on Friday said opportunities for future industrial collaboration would be reduced if the restrictions remained. French Defense Minister Florence Parly had previously warned that maintaining the old restrictions would significantly reduce opportunities for future industrial collaboration among European partners. But opponents voiced concern that the relaxation will undermine Swiss neutrality, and could lead to more of its weapons being used in civil wars.

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Opposition Concerns and Moral Principles Debate

Geneva, home to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, was one of a handful of cantons that opposed the changes. Swiss President Guy Parmelin framed the vote as a necessary evolution of Swiss foreign policy. He emphasized that the amendment allows the country to uphold its security commitments without abandoning its moral principles, provided that all arms exports continue to undergo rigorous vetting processes.

It gives us the means to defend our security without abandoning our moral principles, he said, stressing that arms exports would be carefully vetted. Opponents including several cantons and human rights advocates expressed deep concern that the relaxation of curbs could undermine Switzerland perceived impartiality. Critics warned that easing restrictions might lead to Swiss-made weaponry being inadvertently utilized in civil wars or conflicts where Geneva would prefer to maintain a detached diplomatic stance.

Before the vote, voting intentions were finely balanced, with 49 percent in favour of easing the restrictions and 48 percent against, according to a survey by newspaper group Tamedia. The new rules are set to be implemented in the first half of 2027. Parmelin said he hoped that would be in time to stop some companies plans to relocate a portion of their production abroad, though some have already done so.

The implementation timeline is scheduled for the first half of 2027, a timeline that Swiss officials hope will be sufficient to halt plans by some defense contractors to relocate production facilities abroad. Swiss voters on Sunday also accepted a separate proposal to curb noisy fireworks. The referendum outcome signals a strategic shift in how the country balances its long-standing tradition of neutrality with modern geopolitical realities.