Tatjana Smith Switches Sporting Allegiance to Netherlands for 2028 Olympics

South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, has switched her international swimming allegiance to the Netherlands and will target the 50m breaststroke at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, has switched her international swimming allegiance to the Netherlands. World Aquatics has confirmed the change in sporting nationality.

Tatjana Smith Switches Allegiance to the Netherlands

Smith announced the decision on 10 November in an emotional social media statement. She holds both South African and Dutch citizenship. She will represent the Netherlands in the next chapter of her swimming career. The 29-year-old won four Olympic medals across the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

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She claimed two gold and two silver medals in the 100m and 200m breaststroke events. At Tokyo 2020, she won gold in the 200m breaststroke and silver in the 100m event. At Paris 2024, she achieved the opposite result, taking gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 200m breaststroke. Her four medals make her South Africa's most decorated Olympian, alongside swimmer Chad le Clos, who also has four medals, one gold and three silvers.

Smith is also a former 200m breaststroke world record holder, having set the record when she won gold at the Tokyo Games. She has four Commonwealth Games medals and three World Championship podiums. At the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, she secured gold in the 200m breaststroke, becoming the first South African woman to win a gold medal at the event. She set a time of 2:20.80 on 28 July 2023.

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Smith Explains Her Return to Swimming

She announced her retirement from competitive swimming after the Paris 2024 Olympics. On 21 September 2026, after almost two years away from the pool, she announced her return to the sport. Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands gives her the opportunity to explore another part of her identity and heritage, she said. When I decided to return to swimming, it was not because I had something left to prove, she said.

It was because I had fallen in love with the sport again. I wanted to compete, push my limit and discover what more I was capable of, and for the next chapter my dream looks different, said Smith. Representing South Africa at the Olympic Games was my biggest childhood dream, she said. To have lived that dream and won four Olympic medals is something I will always treasure.

Both South Africa and the Netherlands have always been part of who I am, she said. I am deeply grateful to the South African swimming community, all my coaches, and to every South African who cheered me on. That gratitude will never change, she said. The 29-year-old has redirected her competitive focus to the 50m breaststroke.

This is a newly added Olympic event for Los Angeles 2028. She aims to return to the Olympic stage. In September, Smith competed at the South African Short Course Championships in Pietermaritzburg. This was her first competition since announcing her return.

Smith Targets 50m Breaststroke and Dutch Debut

She picked up right where she left off, winning the national 50m breaststroke title and setting two personal bests. This automatically qualified her for the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m) in Beijing, China, which takes place from 1 to 6 December 2026. Her first international assignment for the Netherlands is expected to be this event. While she will join the Dutch team at international competitions and training camps, Smith will remain based in South Africa.

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She will continue to train with her team that has been part of her swimming journey, according to the statement. She looked forward to learning from a different high-performance environment. Smith has formally notified Swimming South Africa and the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation of her decision, the statement added. Smith's decision to swap the green and gold for orange comes at an important time for South African sport.

Financial Pressures Behind Smith's Decision

There are ongoing conversations around support and financial demands placed on athletes. In her announcement video, Smith said financial considerations were among other reasons why she decided to retire in 2024. Having that financial pressure can quickly turn the love of a sport into a burden. Representing the Netherlands, she said, would offer greater support and the opportunity to build a more sustainable swimming career.

The reality is that this opportunity also offers greater high-performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career, she said. The financial and practical challenges of swimming were among the reasons my previous career became difficult to sustain, she said. This time I want to make a different choice: protect the love that brought me back to the sport and give myself the best possible opportunity to pursue my new Olympic dream, she said.

Smith's Dispute With Swimming South Africa

Smith has recently been vocal about athlete welfare. She challenged Swimming South Africa over withheld prize money and limited commercial opportunities when competing. Daily Maverick first reported in August that Smith had issued Swimming South Africa a letter of demand. She sought payment of interest allegedly retained after competition prize money was held for more than a year.

Smith won the 200m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, in July 2023. On 16 August that year, Swimming South Africa told her it was withholding her $35,000 prize money because she had competed in the wrong kit. The money was paid more than a year later, around the time of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The interest it earned in the meantime was the subject of her demand.

More recently, athletes were expected to contribute about R55,000 towards participation in the upcoming short course championships in December. This is the same competition at which Smith will make her debut for the Netherlands. Figures supplied by Swimming South Africa showed that athlete contributions rose from R7.31-million.