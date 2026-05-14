Sweatshop Allegations and Factory Inspections in South Africa's Clothing Industry

The National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry has brought two court cases against design houses it alleges to be using non-compliant sweatshops to manufacture clothes in KwaZulu-Natal. A company called Drake Clothing has been accused of using sweatshops, exploiting workers, and paying below minimum wage. In Pietermaritzburg, Chantal Naidoo filed an affidavit with the high court, alleging that Drake Clothing has been using sweatshops, exploiting workers, and paying below minimum wage. Naidoo wants the company to be liquidated. The case also names several top South African clothing retailers that have placed orders with Drake. In Newcastle, Juliet Basson posted a video from inside a sweatshop, where she claimed workers are paid R8 an hour for 19-hour shifts. The video went viral, highlighting the issue of sweatshops in the clothing industry. Several business owners were arrested in the course of the parliamentary oversight inspections, and one factory was issued a prohibition notice. The case and the factory inspections are connected in the sense that Drake, and most of the other suppliers of clothing to South Africa’s major retailers, place orders with Newcastle factories.

The National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry has brought two court cases against design houses it alleges to be using non-compliant sweatshops to manufacture clothes in KwaZulu-Natal.

It is alleged in court documents that a company called Drake Clothing has been using sweatshops, exploiting workers and paying below minimum wage. Retailers contract design houses, which in turn hunt for bargain manufacturing in the hub of Newcastle. One factory owner told GroundUp that in some cases, the prices being paid for T-shirts are lower than in 2015.

In Pietermaritzburg, Chantal Naidoo, in her capacity as Secretary-General of the National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry, filed an affidavit with the high court, alleging that a company called Drake Clothing has been using sweatshops, exploiting workers and paying below minimum wage. Naidoo wants the company to be liquidated. The case also names several top South African clothing retailers that have placed orders with Drake, including Mr Price Group, Pep, and TFG, as respondents.

One legal expert familiar with the case described it as ‘a bit ambitious’ because it seeks the dissolution of the company rather than improved compliance. The case sent waves of concern through the sector. GroundUp reported on this, as well as on Drake’s rejection of the allegations. On the same day, 170km away in the clothing hub of Newcastle, Patriotic Alliance Member of Parliament Juliet Basson was on a parliamentary oversight visit.

She posted a video from inside what she said was a ‘Sjinese sweatshop’, where she claimed workers are paid R8 an hour for 19-hour shifts.

‘Most people in South Africa assume clothes produced in this way are destined for the informal market,’ said Basson. But she picked up several items with Pick n Pay and Jet labels on them.

‘Factories like this one,’ she said, ‘are in high demand because our retailers are buying from them. Pick n Pay is buying from them. ’ Basson later told GroundUp that the factory in question ‘was the best of all those we visited’, and that the owner ‘was the most open to talking with us, explaining how everything works. ’ The damage was done, however.

The video went viral. In some of the other factories inspected that day, garments bearing labels from other major retailers, including Mr Price Group, Pepkor and Ackermans, were found. The MPs, accompanying inspectors from the departments of labour and home affairs, noted several violations, including undocumented workers living on site in squalid conditions, unregistered steam generators and widespread failure to comply with the Unemployment Insurance Act and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act.

Lawyer for the bargaining council, Richard Erasmus, told GroundUp that 300 clothing manufacturers are operating in Newcastle, some independently and others as cooperatives, and that 92% of these are non-compliant, meaning they are not in possession of a Certificate of Compliance from the bargaining council. GroundUp has not been able to independently verify these figures.

Department of Labour and Employment spokesperson Teboho Thejane told GroundUp that the department has, at a ministerial level, only taken note of non-compliance in Newcastle’s clothing sector from 2024. But during inspections by the bargaining council before 2024, most employers were found to be non-compliant, Thejane said. Several business owners were arrested in the course of the parliamentary oversight inspections, and two were reportedly charged with immigration-related offences.

One factory, Qing Xiu Clothing, was issued a prohibition notice, effectively shutting down its operations with immediate effect. Employment and Labour Minister Nomakhosazana Meth later announced that the department was claiming R6 million from six Newcastle textile companies, for amounts they owed to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and the Compensation Fund.

The two events – the case against Drake Clothing and the factory inspections in Newcastle – are connected in the sense that Drake, and most of the other suppliers of clothing to South Africa’s major retailers, place orders with Newcastle factories. Most of the local manufacturing capacity for simple garments like T-shirts is based in Newcastle, I don’t think you will find a retailer that isn’t stocking clothes made here,” said Ferdie Alberts, former director of economic development at Newcastle municipality.

Retailers do not work directly with clothing factories, which are known in the industry as Cut Make and Trim (CMT) suppliers. Instead, retailers work with design houses like Drake Clothing, which source all the materials necessary to make a clothes order, and place the order with a CMT factory.

‘In this way, the retailers somewhat limit their exposure to any issues at the factory level,’ Alberts explained





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Sweatshop Allegations Court Cases Design Houses Retailers Newcastle Parliamentary Oversight Sweatshop Conditions Non-Compliance Certificate Of Compliance Unemployment Insurance Fund Compensation Fund Cut Make And Trim (CMT) Suppliers Exposure To Issues At The Factory Level

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