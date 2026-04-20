Suspended Tshwane CFO Under Fire at Madlanga Commission Over Private Intermediary Scandal

The Madlanga Commission is investigating claims that suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi involved a personal friend in sensitive municipal invoice disputes, raising serious questions about corruption and governance.

The ongoing Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has cast a harsh spotlight on the administrative practices within the City of Tshwane, particularly regarding the conduct of its suspended Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi . During the latest session, investigators presented compelling digital evidence in the form of WhatsApp correspondence that suggests a serious breach of professional ethics and municipal protocols.

The evidence highlights that Mnisi engaged in persistent, informal discussions with external parties concerning the payment status of Gubis85 Solutions, a service provider that had been contracted to provide ad-hoc security services for the municipality. The tension surrounding this matter stems from claims that the company had been awaiting payments for over six months, a delay that prompted intense scrutiny into the preferential treatment they may have received under Mnisi's watch. Central to the controversy is the involvement of Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, a personal acquaintance of the suspended CFO. Testimony revealed that Nkosi allegedly took it upon himself to lobby high-ranking municipal officials on behalf of Gubis85 Solutions, acting as an intermediary despite having no formal employment with the City of Tshwane nor any official representative status for the security firm. This unauthorized intervention has raised significant questions regarding the integrity of the procurement and payment processes within the city. During the hearings, Co-commissioner Sandile Khumalo conducted a rigorous cross-examination of Mnisi, probing the logic behind allowing a private citizen such deep access to sensitive internal fiscal negotiations. Khumalo pointedly asked why such a significant departure from standard administrative procedure was deemed acceptable, noting that the presence of an outsider in internal financial disputes undermines public trust and creates fertile ground for potential corruption. Faced with mounting pressure and the exposure of his private communications, Mnisi adopted a defensive tone, though he ultimately conceded that his actions lacked the necessary professional distance. He maintained his stance that no strictly confidential information was disclosed to Nkosi during their communications; however, he acknowledged that his judgment had been significantly flawed throughout the ordeal. By involving a personal friend in what should have been a strictly professional engagement between the municipality and a service provider, Mnisi admitted that he failed to uphold the high standards expected of his office. The commission is currently investigating further claims that Gubis85 Solutions may have submitted fraudulent invoices for services that were never performed, adding another layer of severity to the unfolding scandal. As the inquiry continues, the case serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of blurring the lines between personal relationships and public administrative duties within South African municipalities





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Tshwane Municipality Gareth Mnisi Madlanga Commission Gubis85 Solutions Municipal Corruption

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