Suspended Tshwane CFO Faces Intensive Scrutiny at Madlanga Commission Over Tender Irregularities

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi faces rigorous questioning at the Madlanga Commission regarding his role in suspicious security tender processes, improper document sharing, and a failure to address clear evidence of fraud.

The ongoing proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry saw suspended Tshwane Chief Financial Officer, Gareth Mnisi , face intense scrutiny regarding his conduct during his tenure. The inquiry, which centers on the controversial awarding and cancellation of municipal security tenders, witnessed a persistent Mnisi as he attempted to defend his actions and decision-making processes.

As the chairperson of the city’s Bid Adjudication Committee, Mnisi held a position of significant influence, granting him oversight of sensitive documentation and the inner workings of various bidding entities. Throughout Tuesday's session, legal representatives and commissioners pressed the CFO on his alleged lapses in professional judgment, particularly his interaction with external parties during active tender processes. A focal point of the interrogation involved Mnisi’s relationship with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, whose brother is linked to a company competing for the very tenders Mnisi was overseeing. Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson challenged the CFO on the propriety of sharing internal municipal correspondence with Nkosi. Specifically, the commission examined a document regarding the termination of a rival service provider, which Mnisi had forwarded to the sergeant. While Mnisi initially insisted that he saw no benefit for the recipient in receiving this information, Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pushed back, noting that the leaked information could have been exploited for the financial gain of Nkosi’s brother. Mnisi eventually conceded that his actions were inappropriate, though he maintained that he viewed the transmission of the document as part of a wider, ongoing informal dialogue rather than a malicious leak. The commission has since requested his employment contract to investigate potential breaches of strict confidentiality clauses, a charge Mnisi continues to refute by claiming the communication was routine. The most heated exchange of the day occurred when Chaskalson presented a timeline of documents that appeared to prove a fraudulent sequence of events. The evidence leader pointed out that the Bid Adjudication Committee had accepted minutes for a recommendation dated May 28, 2025, while the actual scoring sheets for those recommendations were only finalized on May 29. Chaskalson argued that this chronological impossibility rendered the entire tender process a sham and demanded to know why Mnisi, as the financial head, did not sound an alarm. Mnisi’s refusal to label the act as fraud, citing a lack of corroborative evidence, drew sharp rebukes from the commissioners. Commissioner Sesi Baloyi reminded the CFO that his fiduciary duties included an obligation to investigate obvious anomalies. While Mnisi eventually admitted that the committee should have flagged the issue, his reluctance to acknowledge the systemic failure at the time has raised significant concerns about the level of oversight maintained during his term. The inquiry remains a critical test of accountability for the city's financial administration as it seeks to untangle the web of corruption allegedly buried within these municipal contracts





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