Suspended Tshwane CFO Faces Intense Scrutiny Over Tender Fraud Allegations

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi faces a grilling at the Madlanga Commission regarding his role in irregular security tender processes, his unauthorized sharing of sensitive documents, and his failure to address blatant evidence of administrative fraud.

The testimony of suspended Tshwane Chief Financial Officer Gareth Mnisi at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry reached a high-pressure climax this week. The proceedings focused on a complex web of security tender allocations, questionable bureaucratic procedures, and the unauthorized sharing of sensitive municipal documentation with external parties.

Mnisi, who presided as the chair of the city bid adjudications committee, faced grueling cross-examination from evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson regarding the integrity of the tender scoring process. The tension was palpable as the inquiry sought to determine whether Mnisi was a negligent bystander or an active participant in an administrative system riddled with manipulation. Central to the inquiry was Mnisi’s interaction with Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, an individual whose family ties to competing bidding companies raised significant red flags. Investigators discovered that Mnisi had routinely shared internal municipal documents with the sergeant, including confidential termination letters regarding service providers. Commissioner Sandile Khumalo expressed deep skepticism over Mnisi’s insistence that these interactions were professional, noting that such disclosures potentially provided the sergeant with an unfair competitive advantage. While Mnisi maintained that he did not view these actions as breaches of his confidentiality clause, the commission characterized his behavior as a severe lapse in judgment and a potential violation of his employment contract. The exchange highlighted a culture of informality and disregard for protocol that seemed to permeate the municipality’s financial department. Perhaps the most damning segment of the proceedings involved a detailed analysis of the tender scoring timelines. Chaskalson presented evidence demonstrating that the recommendations for a lucrative security contract were finalized on May 28, yet the actual scoring sheets were dated May 29, representing a temporal impossibility that suggested the entire process was fabricated. When confronted with the suggestion that this sequence pointed toward systemic fraud within the bid adjudications committee, Mnisi opted for a defensive posture. He claimed he lacked solid evidence to categorize the process as fraudulent and insisted he could not speculate on the motives of his committee members. Commissioners retorted that as the CFO, Mnisi held a fiduciary duty to investigate such blatant administrative anomalies rather than dismissing them as mere technical irregularities. The inquiry concluded with a stern reminder that the city expected higher standards of oversight and accountability from its executive leadership, leaving the future of Mnisi’s tenure in significant doubt





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Tshwane Municipality Gareth Mnisi Madlanga Commission Tender Fraud Local Government

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