Suspended Tshwane CFO Faces Heat at Madlanga Commission Over Tender Irregularities

Suspended Tshwane CFO Gareth Mnisi faces intense scrutiny at the Madlanga Commission for his role in awarding security tenders and his failure to address potential fraud.

The ongoing proceedings at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry reached a tense climax this week as the suspended Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Tshwane municipality, Gareth Mnisi , faced rigorous cross-examination regarding his tenure and oversight of critical security tenders. Throughout the sessions, Mnisi maintained a defensive posture, offering intricate and often circuitous justifications for his administrative decisions.

As the chair of the municipal bid adjudications committee (BAC), Mnisi held a position of significant influence, granting him oversight of highly sensitive bidding documents and the intricate financial data of numerous participating entities. Evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson, alongside commission members, relentlessly probed the CFO regarding lapses in document security and the controversial distribution of municipal information to Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, an individual whose family connections to a bidding company have cast a long shadow over the procurement process. The questioning intensified when the commission shifted its focus to a specific letter Mnisi shared with Nkosi, which outlined the termination of a rival municipal service provider. Commissioner Sandile Khumalo confronted Mnisi, arguing that this act constituted a clear violation of professional boundaries and confidentiality protocols. Mnisi initially attempted to downplay the incident, claiming it was merely a peripheral part of an ongoing dialogue, but the commission was quick to point out the severe conflict of interest presented by the fact that the terminated company was a direct competitor of Nkosi’s brother. This line of questioning led to a broader inquiry into Mnisi’s employment contract, with the commission positing that his behavior constituted a direct breach of his fiduciary duties and confidentiality clauses. Mnisi, however, remained steadfast in his refusal to characterize his actions as confidential breaches, insisting that the correspondence in question did not contain sensitive or proprietary information that would compromise the city’s interests. The most damaging portion of the testimony emerged when Chaskalson presented a timeline of the security tender process that indicated a major procedural anomaly. Specifically, the BAC had accepted minutes recommending a tender on May 28, despite the official scoring sheets being dated a full day later, on May 29. When confronted with the suggestion that this sequence of events was evidence of a fraudulent sham, Mnisi struggled to provide a coherent defense, repeatedly claiming he lacked solid, corroborative evidence to label the actions of his colleagues as illegal. This response drew sharp criticism from the commission, with members highlighting that as the CFO, Mnisi had an inherent obligation to investigate such glaring irregularities rather than dismiss them as mere administrative anomalies. The commission concluded the session by emphasizing that while Mnisi may seek to distance himself from the actions of his subordinates, his failure to act when confronted with potential systemic corruption remains a point of deep concern for the investigative body and the public at large





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Tshwane Municipality Gareth Mnisi Madlanga Commission Procurement Fraud Public Accountability

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