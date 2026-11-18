Masilo Kenneth Selebalo and Mary Ntombi Mielies were sentenced to eight years, wholly suspended for five years, for stealing more than R350,000 meant for the National School Nutrition Programme at Thakadu Primary School in Leeudoringstad. Selebalo must repay R200,000 to the school.

Two former employees of a North West primary school have been sentenced to eight years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, for stealing more than R350,000 allocated to the National School Nutrition Programme.

Masilo Kenneth Selebalo, 54, and Mary Ntombi Mielies, 38, were convicted and sentenced in the Klerksdorp specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday. The pair worked at Thakadu Primary School in Leeudoringstad. Mielies served as the school governing body treasurer, while Selebalo worked as an administrative clerk. They were entrusted with managing funds received from the North West Department of Education for the school nutrition programme.

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Hawks Probe Triggered By Unpaid Grocery Supplier

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ndlovu said the investigation began in February 2023. It started after a service provider complained that the school had failed to pay for groceries delivered to the institution. The complaint was reported to the serious commercial crime investigation unit in Klerksdorp. Investigations revealed that Mielies had transferred more than R350,000 from the school bank account into her personal account.

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She subsequently transferred more than R174,000 from her account into Selebalo bank account. Selebalo has been ordered to repay R200,000 to the school, with payment arrangements to be determined by the court. The two were arrested on October 22 2024 and charged with theft. After several court appearances, they were convicted and sentenced on November 17 2026 to eight years imprisonment each, wholly suspended for five years.

The Hawks said the accused were brought to justice after a thorough investigation. The provincial Hawks head, Major General Nombuso Khoza, commended the investigation team for ensuring that the accused were brought to justice. The case highlighted the diversion of funds meant to feed schoolchildren through the National School Nutrition Programme. The programme is funded by the North West Department of Education and administered by schools.

Dismissed Officials Face Conviction And Sentencing

The Hawks statement released on Wednesday confirmed the sentences and the repayment order. Mielies was the school governing body treasurer at the time of the theft. Selebalo worked as an administrative clerk. Both were dismissed from their roles after the allegations emerged.

The investigation traced the movement of money from the school account to Mielies personal account and then to Selebalo account. The total amount stolen exceeded R350,000. The service provider who delivered groceries to the school was not paid, which triggered the probe. Court proceedings concluded with the conviction and sentencing on Tuesday.

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The sentence of eight years imprisonment was wholly suspended for five years for each accused. The court also ordered Selebalo to repay R200,000 to the school. The Hawks welcomed the outcome and reiterated their commitment to combating commercial crime. The case is part of ongoing efforts to hold accountable those who misappropriate public funds intended for vulnerable learners.

Nutrition Programme Funds Diverted From Schoolchildren

The National School Nutrition Programme provides meals to schoolchildren across South Africa. The North West Department of Education allocates funds to schools for this purpose. Major General Nombuso Khoza praised the investigation team for their diligence. The Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Nkosinathi Ndlovu, provided details of the investigation and the court outcome.

The sentencing took place in the Klerksdorp specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday, November 17 2026.