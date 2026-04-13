Suspended Police Sergeant's Bail Application Postponed: Allegations of Docket Tampering Surface

Police sergeant Fannie Nkosi's bail application has been adjourned until April 20 following his arrest for the alleged possession of closed dockets. The case involves complex allegations of obstruction of justice, including the mishandling of investigations related to armed robbery and the hijacking of British American Tobacco vehicles. The state argues that Nkosi's actions, including his alleged dissemination of confidential documents and failure to prosecute suspects, compromised active investigations. The case also raises questions about protocols for handling closed dockets within the South African Police Service.

Suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi appeared before the Pretoria North Magistrates Court as his bail application was rolled over to April 20. Nkosi's arrest followed the discovery of six classified as undetected dockets at his residence, indicating a lack of leads for police investigations.

Adv Tholoana Sekhonyana, the state prosecutor, informed the court that the dockets were located within a Wendy house used for storage. The first docket concerns a 2014 incident in Vereeniging where a police officer was robbed of his service pistol and cellphone by two suspects.

In September 2022, after a cash-in-transit robbery in Musina, Limpopo, Nkosi allegedly requested details regarding a firearm recovered from the arrested suspects. The state alleged that Nkosi did not charge the suspects despite ballistics linking the firearm to crimes in Roodepoort and Vereeniging. The standard protocol requires that firearm possession cases be investigated in conjunction with robbery or cash-in-transit cases. Sekhonyana emphasized this point in court.

Furthermore, a ballistic report confirmed that two firearms recovered from the suspects in Musina were, in fact, those stolen in Roodepoort and Vereeniging. Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe previously clarified that closed dockets are typically stored within the station's storage and that investigating officers are not authorized to possess archived dockets.

Additional dockets seized by the police pertain to three distinct incidents involving the hijacking of British American Tobacco vehicles. The first occurred in Rietgat in 2013, where an employee was robbed of cigarettes valued at R44,000. A suspect was arrested, fingerprinted, and made a single court appearance before the case was closed. Another incident occurred in Sinoville in 2014, where a British American Tobacco employee was hijacked, and cigarettes worth R298,000 were stolen. Despite Fidelity's offer to provide CCTV footage and assist with an identity parade, the case was closed. The sixth docket relates to a 2014 Ga-Rankuwa case involving another BAT vehicle hijacking. This case was closed even though police possessed CCTV footage of the suspects and their vehicle.

Sekhonyana, reading from the investigating officer's affidavit, expressed concern about Nkosi's possession of the dockets, especially as some were closed without critical evidence. She posited that Nkosi had stolen the dockets from their originating stations. Nkosi's commander provided a statement indicating no prior knowledge of the aforementioned dockets.

Sekhonyana described Nkosi as someone with a propensity for disseminating confidential documents to private individuals with the intention of hindering the administration of justice. Nkosi asserted that his possession of the dockets was related to his role in a task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa and national police commissioner Fannie Masemola to address cash-in-transit and violent crimes. His lawyer, Siza Dlali, requested that Nkosi be held in a hospital section due to his diabetes and fear of poisoning. The bail application proceedings were postponed to April 20.





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Police Corruption Docket Tampering Cash-In-Transit Robbery Court Proceedings South African Police Service

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