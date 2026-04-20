Suspended Police Sergeant Bail Hearing Adjourned in Pretoria North

The bail hearing for suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi, arrested for the unauthorized possession of state ammunition and a stun grenade, has been postponed until April 20 as his defense team addresses evidentiary discrepancies.

The legal proceedings surrounding suspended police sergeant Fannie Nkosi continued this week at the Pretoria North Magistrates Court , drawing significant public attention as the bail application hearing was officially rolled over to April 20. Nkosi, who was taken into custody on April 2, faces a series of serious allegations regarding the unlawful possession of police property and negligence in maintaining security protocols for his service weapons.

During the latest session, his defense team attempted to persuade the magistrate that his continued detention is unnecessary and that he is a suitable candidate for release, provided that strict conditions are met. Central to the defense argument was the claim that Nkosi’s inability to return specific state-issued equipment, which includes various dockets and a hand grenade, is directly linked to the restrictive nature of his ongoing suspension from the South African Police Service. His legal counsel argued that the suspension essentially severed his access to the channels required to formalize the return of this inventory. Throughout the hearing, defense attorney Dlali presented a narrative aimed at neutralizing the state’s potential objections to his client’s release. Dlali emphasized that there is no empirical evidence suggesting that Nkosi poses a flight risk, nor is there any indication that he would attempt to intimidate or interfere with the state witnesses, many of whom are his former colleagues in the police task team. To reinforce this point, the defense highlighted that Nkosi has only traveled outside of South Africa on a single occasion and expressed a full willingness to surrender his passports as a guarantee to the court. The defense also argued that the accused has no history of endangering public safety, attempting to frame the incident as a logistical and administrative failure rather than a malicious criminal act. However, the prosecution remains steadfast in its concerns, given the dangerous nature of the items seized during the search of the sergeant’s property. A notable development during the proceedings involved a significant retraction by the defense counsel regarding the evidence presented by the police. During the initial hearing last week, Dlali had strongly contended that photographic evidence provided by the authorities failed to show the presence of a stun grenade on Nkosi’s premises, effectively disputing the validity of that specific charge. In a turn of events, Dlali admitted to the court that his previous assertion was an error born from a misinterpretation of the evidence. After a more thorough and careful review of the photographic materials provided by the prosecution, he acknowledged that a stun grenade was indeed present on the property. Despite this admission, the defense maintained that Nkosi continues to deny any personal knowledge of how such a device came to be in his possession, insisting that the item was not something he was authorized to have nor something he was aware of having stored at his home. The court will now have to weigh these claims against the evidence when it reconvenes later this month





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Fannie Nkosi Pretoria North Magistrates Court Police Misconduct Bail Application South African Police Service

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