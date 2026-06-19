Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Head to Testify at Madlanga Commission

The suspended KZN Hawks head, General Lesetja Senona, is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Friday to answer questions relating to the 2021 Port Shepstone drug theft.

Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Head General Lesetja Senona is expected to take the stand at the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on Friday. The suspended KZN Hawks head is expected to answer questions relating to the 2021 Port Shepstone drug theft. 541 kilogrammes of cocaine with a street value of approximately R200 million was stolen from the Hawks' premises.

The cocaine consignment, which was seized at the Isipingo depot, was subsequently stolen from the Hawks' Port Shepstone premises. Questions have been raised at the Commission about why the Hawks' offices were chosen as the preferred storage facility despite inadequate security and surveillance measures. Senona, who has previously testified before the Commission, admitted that he did not personally verify the suitability or security of the facility





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General Lesetja Senona Madlanga Commission Kwazulu-Natal Hawks Port Shepstone Drug Theft Cocaine Theft

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