Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona has been called to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry because a R200-million cocaine consignment was stolen from a Hawks building in his province in 2021. During his testimony, Senona distanced himself from any notions that he was involved in malicious or criminal activities and insisted that he never maliciously forced a colleague to take a lie detector test over a stolen coffee machine.

A R200-million cocaine consignment and an unlikely national talking point - a coffee machine - have been central to the latest Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings, with suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Lesetja Senona distancing himself from any notions that he was involved in malicious or criminal activities.

Sidelined KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona has told the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry how he was removed from his office at gunpoint when he was suspended earlier this year. He has again also distanced himself from wrongdoing relating to a R200-million cocaine theft from a Hawks building and insisted that he never maliciously forced a colleague to take a lie detector test over a stolen coffee machine.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is investigating accusations that a drug cartel has infiltrated South Africa’s criminal justice sector, politics and private security. Suspended KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Lesetja Senona has been called to testify before the commission because a R200-million cocaine consignment was stolen from a Hawks building in his province in 2021.

During Senona’s previous testimony before the commission, including over a few days towards the end of January this year, when he was grilled about his Matlala faces various criminal charges and accusations, including that he is a member of the drug cartel that has allegedly infiltrated the state. The Madlanga Commission proceedings that Senona is central to have focused on a R200-million cocaine consignment that was intercepted in Isipingo, KwaZulu-Natal, in June 2021.

Months later, it was stolen from the poorly secured Hawks building in Port Shepstone in what is now believed to have been an inside job. On Friday, Senona told the commission that a few days after his initial testimony in January this year, he was ‘taken out my office at gunpoint’





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