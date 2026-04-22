Suspended ETDP Seta Executive Challenges Suspension Amid R15 Million Office Lease Scandal

The acting CEO of the ETDP Seta has taken legal action against her suspension, claiming she is being scapegoated for a controversial R15 million office lease and wider financial irregularities within the organization.

The Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP Seta) is currently embroiled in a high-stakes legal battle that exposes deep-seated issues regarding corporate governance , procurement transparency, and executive accountability.

At the center of this controversy is the suspended acting CEO, who has launched an urgent application in the Labour Court to challenge her suspension, arguing that she is being unfairly singled out as a scapegoat for broader systemic failures. The dispute primarily concerns a contentious R15 million office lease agreement with SKG Africa, which has sparked widespread criticism due to the building reportedly remaining uninhabitable while the organization continued to pay monthly rentals exceeding R600,000. Furthermore, the situation is compounded by ongoing investigations into approximately R630 million in missing grants, raising questions about how financial management is conducted within the institution. In her detailed court affidavit, the suspended acting CEO highlights significant inconsistencies in how the organization has handled internal disciplinary measures. She points out that as the former head of bids and chair of the bid adjudication committee, she acted as part of a collective, multi-tiered procurement process. Her committee included the chief operations officer and the supply chain management manager, yet she remains the only individual subjected to a precautionary suspension. She contends that this selective disciplinary action is not only arbitrary and unjustifiable but also serves as a tactical move by her predecessor, Nombulelo Nxesi, to deflect scrutiny from those who oversaw the initial tender award in April 2024. By highlighting that other members of the committee were equally involved in the evaluation and scoring of bids, she argues that the organizational leadership is failing to address the true root of the procedural breakdown, choosing instead to target an individual to appease public and ministerial pressure. The legal filing goes further by alleging that her suspension fundamentally violates the organization’s established delegation of authority framework, specifically citing Item 53 as a procedural failure that renders her removal invalid. She is now seeking an urgent court intervention to have her suspension set aside and to be reinstated to her position immediately. Beyond the professional implications, she emphasizes that the reputational damage caused by these allegations is irreparable and requires swift judicial remedy. While the Seta board and the Ministry of Higher Education and Training have been named as respondents, official spokespersons have remained tight-lipped, stating that they will refrain from detailed commentary to protect the integrity of ongoing internal and external investigations. As the legal drama unfolds, the public is left questioning the effectiveness of oversight mechanisms within state-funded entities and whether these institutions are capable of conducting transparent, fair, and objective procurement processes without falling victim to internal power struggles and political scapegoating





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