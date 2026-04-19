Suspended EMPD Deputy Chief Arrested in Wide-Ranging Corruption Probe

Julius Mkhwanazi, a senior official within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department, has been apprehended amid investigations into fraud, corruption, and obstruction of justice. The probe also involves allegations of misconduct related to a death, missing precious stones, and irregular promotions.

A significant development has emerged in the ongoing corruption probe within the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department ( EMPD ) with the arrest of its suspended deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi . The 50-year-old senior municipal official was taken into custody by the National police, confirmed spokesperson Athlenda Mathe. The charges he faces include fraud, corruption, and defeating or obstructing the ends of justice, signaling a potentially far-reaching investigation into alleged misconduct within the metro police force.

Mkhwanazi's arrest is reportedly part of a broader operation targeting corruption within the EMPD, with investigators actively pursuing other individuals believed to be connected to the case. The scope of the allegations against Mkhwanazi is extensive and touches upon several serious matters. Most notably, he has been implicated in the tragic death of Emmanuel Mbense, which occurred in 2022. Disturbingly, the allegations suggest that Mkhwanazi may have instructed officials to dispose of Mbense’s body and subsequently assisted in concealing the involvement of EMPD officers in the incident. This aspect of the investigation raises grave concerns about the integrity and accountability within the department.

Further complicating the situation, evidence presented this week at the Madlanga Commission has also implicated Mkhwanazi in an operation involving the alleged theft of valuable precious stones in Johannesburg. While it is reported that only a small portion of these stones, valued at approximately R40,000, were recovered, the initial operation points to a significant illicit activity. Compounding these suspicions, Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has obtained CCTV footage that allegedly depicts an EMPD officer transferring minerals directly to Mkhwanazi.

Beyond these grave accusations, Mkhwanazi is also facing additional allegations of approving 55 irregular promotions across senior ranks within the EMPD. These promotions allegedly encompassed individuals holding positions such as directors, superintendents, and inspectors, raising questions about meritocracy and potential favoritism. Mkhwanazi has also reportedly denied any involvement in the alleged kidnapping of EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa. During previous legal proceedings, he was accused of misrepresenting facts when requesting a postponement, specifically citing the death of a family member as the reason, which is now under scrutiny. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the full extent of these alleged corrupt practices and bring those responsible to justice.





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Julius Mkhwanazi EMPD Corruption Arrest Fraud

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