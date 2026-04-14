Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief to Testify Before Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission will resume its focus on the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, with suspended metro police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi set to testify. Mkhwanazi faces multiple corruption allegations, including abuse of power and involvement in the death of Mbhense. His testimony is expected to shed light on these accusations and the ongoing investigation.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to refocus its attention temporarily on the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, with the suspended metro police deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi , slated to testify on Tuesday. This appearance marks a return for Mkhwanazi, who was initially scheduled to appear before the commission in March. His previous testimony was unfortunately postponed due to the passing of his mother, creating a delay in the investigation. This crucial juncture is expected to shed more light on the allegations of corruption and abuse of power that have been leveled against him. The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) and the broader context of governance within the municipality are directly implicated, given the gravity of the accusations. These allegations paint a picture of significant misconduct within the department, extending beyond simple administrative failings to potentially criminal activity. The upcoming testimony promises to provide vital details, potentially uncovering a web of actions that could have serious legal and ethical repercussions for those involved.

Mkhwanazi's appearance before the commission is eagerly awaited, particularly given the seriousness of the charges against him. He faces a comprehensive array of allegations, notably the misuse of the metro police department, effectively transforming it into a personal fiefdom. This abuse of power includes allegations of directing the department's resources and operations for personal gain or improper purposes, thereby undermining the integrity and impartiality of law enforcement. Further, he is accused of involvement in a string of dubious decisions, including an irregular contract with the security firm associated with the controversial tender tycoon, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. This contract's circumstances and potential benefits are central to the inquiry, necessitating a thorough examination of its origins, purpose, and impact. The evidence to be presented is expected to delve deeper into these allegations, unearthing critical details and assessing the extent of the damage caused by these alleged acts. The commission's thorough investigation is considered essential for uncovering the truth and ensuring accountability.

Adding another layer of severity to the charges is the alleged involvement of Mkhwanazi in the death of Mbhense. The tragic death of Mbhense, who was tortured and subsequently murdered in 2022 by a group of police officers, underscores the gravity of the accusations and their potential impact on public trust and law enforcement integrity. The circumstances of his death, particularly the alleged involvement of Mkhwanazi in ordering the act and the subsequent disposal of his body in a lake in Germiston, point to a disturbing level of corruption and misconduct. This is one of the most serious accusations made against Mkhwanazi. The investigation into Mbhense's death adds a significant dimension to the case. Mkhwanazi's prior appearance before the Madlanga Commission, marked by his observable anxiety, further underscores the pressure and sensitivity surrounding the investigation. He was observed constantly wiping sweat and displaying other signs of nervousness, hinting at the difficult nature of the proceedings. The upcoming testimony presents a crucial opportunity for the commission to scrutinize his account, examine all associated evidence, and ultimately determine the truth behind these grave allegations





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