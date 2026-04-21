Suspended Ekurhuleni Deputy Chief Faces Charges Following Ammunition Discovery

National authorities are investigating how a suspended EMPD deputy chief, currently facing fraud and corruption charges alongside the city manager, was found in possession of unauthorized live ammunition at his residence.

The National Prosecuting Authority has officially initiated a formal inquiry with the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department to ascertain the legitimacy of the live ammunition stockpile discovered at the residence of the suspended deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi.

The official, who was apprehended over the past weekend, was found in possession of a significant cache of weaponry and rounds at his private home, a revelation that has triggered severe security concerns given that Mkhwanazi has been serving a period of full suspension from his duties. On Monday, he made a scheduled appearance before the Boksburg Magistrates Court, standing in the dock alongside Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla. The charges brought against the pair are grave, encompassing counts of corruption, fraud, and the deliberate obstruction of justice, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing legal scrutiny of municipal officials in the region. According to the detailed charge sheet provided by the state, the core of the criminal investigation centers on allegations that Mkhwanazi actively assisted Lerutla in manipulating legal records pertaining to a 2019 speeding offense. This alleged interference was purportedly designed to shield the city manager from the necessity of a formal court appearance, effectively subverting the judicial process for personal gain. Mkhwanazi has been under full suspension since November 2025, a measure instituted following the emergence of serious corruption allegations during the high-profile Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Although he has been relieved of his operational duties, the municipal administration has continued to pay his full monthly salary, contingent upon the requirement that he surrender all departmental assets, including issued firearms and ammunition, to the metro authorities immediately upon his suspension. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe expressed profound concern regarding the security implications of the discovery. During the search operation, authorities uncovered more than 100 rounds of 9mm ammunition and approximately 15 rounds of high-caliber R5 live ammunition. Mathe noted that the investigative team is currently conducting a thorough audit with the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department to determine whether there was any authorization for the official to retain such equipment while not on active duty. The investigation is particularly sensitive because, while this specific arrest is not directly linked to the testimony provided at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Mkhwanazi remains a primary subject of that commission. He is expected to be summoned back to the witness stand shortly to face intense questioning regarding his alleged role in facilitating corrupt procurement agreements between the department and several private entities linked to the suspected crime boss Vusimuzi Cat Matlala. This latest development underscores the deepening complexity of the corruption crisis currently engulfing municipal governance in the region, with further arrests anticipated as the task force continues to track additional suspects





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