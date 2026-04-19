Suspended Commissioner Accuses Top Police Officials of Corruption, Demands Presidential Probe

Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has made explosive allegations of corruption against national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola and other senior officers. She claims Masemola accepted a R5 million bribe from Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung to keep her suspended, a move allegedly linked to a stalled murder investigation involving stadium corruption. Manamela is urging President Cyril Ramaphosa to institute an independent investigation into the widespread rot she claims exists within the provincial police force, including the compromise of dockets related to the Mbombela Stadium fraud case. While one of the accused, Major General Botsotso Moukangwe, denies the claims, the SAPS national office has vowed to investigate the allegations seriously.

Suspended Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to order comprehensive investigations into alleged police corruption within the province.

Speaking at a press conference, Manamela levied serious accusations against national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, claiming he accepted a R5 million bribe from Kaizer Chiefs boss Bobby Motaung. According to Manamela, this payment was allegedly to ensure her continued suspension and prevent her return to duty. She further alleged that retired Mpumalanga deputy police commissioner Major General Botsotso Moukangwe was involved in the bribe, confessing to Manamela that he shared 50% of the sum with Masemola.

The alleged bribe, Manamela contends, was linked to the stalled murder case of Mbombela Speaker Jimmy Mohlala, who had been investigating corruption related to the Mbombela Stadium construction. Bobby Motaung, Manamela stated, reportedly feared that her reinstatement would lead to the revival of this sensitive case. Mohlala, a known whistle-blower, was assassinated in 2009.

Major General Moukangwe has vehemently denied these accusations, characterizing them as a smear campaign and questioning why Manamela did not arrest him if he confessed.

Manamela insisted that the alleged corruption is deeply entrenched within the Mpumalanga police force and necessitates intervention from the highest levels of government. She specifically called for an independent body to conduct the investigation, expressing doubts about the impartiality of internal processes.

Adding to her claims, Manamela stated that the original suspects in the Mbombela Stadium fraud and corruption case have been out on bail since 2012, suggesting a deliberate effort to obstruct justice. She alleges that the investigation was compromised by the unauthorized removal of dockets from the province, with senior officers like Colonel Alfred Monoko and Moukangwe allegedly facilitating this by failing to account for the dockets or pursue leads. Monoko, she claimed, transferred the dockets to the national office without her authorization.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) national office has stated that Manamela's allegations will be treated with the utmost seriousness. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe indicated that Manamela would be consulted to establish the facts. Mathe also refuted Manamela's claims regarding the reasons for her suspension, emphasizing that it is a matter between employer and employee and that Manamela is currently facing a fitness to hold office inquiry.





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Police Corruption Mpumalanga Cyril Ramaphosa Fannie Masemola Bobby Motaung

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