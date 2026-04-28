Suspects in Scottish Businessman’s Murder Face Trial for Separate Robbery in Kenya

Four men accused of killing Campbell Scott in Kenya are now on trial for a violent robbery of an American man in Mombasa. The suspects, previously linked to Scott’s murder, deny the new charges. The case highlights ongoing concerns about crime targeting foreigners in Kenya.

Four men accused of the murder of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott in Kenya are set to stand trial for a separate violent robbery case. Campbell Scott , a 58-year-old from Dunfermline, Fife, was visiting Nairobi for a conference in February last year when he disappeared from his hotel.

His body was later discovered in a sack in a forest approximately 60 miles from the city. The suspects—Bernard Mbusu, Isaac Kinoti Kobia, Evans Muthengi Mutaki, and Kelvin Mwangi Njoroge—were arrested and appeared in court earlier this month in connection with Scott’s murder.

However, in an unrelated case, the same men have pleaded not guilty to charges of robbing an American man in Mombasa. The alleged attack occurred on April 11 at a holiday apartment, where the suspects are accused of stealing cash worth around £4,000 (686,500 Kenyan shillings), along with a laptop, mobile phone, and jewelry totaling approximately £1,100 (190,000 Kenyan shillings).

While the charges against the men are not directly linked to Scott’s murder, Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations previously stated that the four were suspects in his death. Police had announced their arrests earlier this month, describing them as being linked to multiple robbery with violence incidents. The investigation into Scott’s murder remains ongoing, and authorities have not provided updates on whether the suspects are still under consideration for that case.

Meanwhile, the trial for the Mombasa robbery will proceed as scheduled. The case has drawn attention to the broader issue of violent crime in Kenya, particularly targeting foreign nationals. Local law enforcement has emphasized the use of intelligence-led operations to combat such crimes, though concerns persist about the safety of tourists and expatriates in the region. The outcome of the trial could have significant implications for the suspects and the broader fight against crime in Kenya





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