Suspects Arrested in E-Hailing Driver Robbery Following Social Media Circulation of Evidence

Two men have been arrested in connection with the robbery of an e-hailing driver in Parkwood, Cape Town, after video footage of the incident went viral on social media. Police are investigating both the robbery and a separate incident involving an alleged assault on one of the suspects by community members.

Two individuals, identified as Maison and Tyron, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court following their arrest in connection with an armed robbery of an e-hailing driver in Parkwood , Cape Town .

The arrests came swiftly after video footage of the incident and images of the suspects circulated widely on social media platforms, sparking significant community reaction. The robbery occurred on Saturday, April 25th, 2026, at approximately 8:47 PM on Pers Road, after the driver accepted a ride request. According to Sergeant Wesley Twigg, a spokesperson for the Western Cape SAPS, the driver was robbed of personal belongings and an undisclosed sum of money.

The police have officially opened a case of robbery with a firearm and are currently investigating the full circumstances surrounding the event. The rapid identification and apprehension of the suspects were largely facilitated by the dissemination of information through social media. A video depicting the arrest, along with a photograph of Maison and Tyron, aged 20 and 28 respectively, showed the suspects being taken into custody amidst audible commotion from local residents.

Disturbingly, another video has also been circulating online, appearing to show one of the suspects being physically assaulted by a group of community members. This secondary video has raised concerns about vigilantism and the potential for unlawful actions, even in the wake of a criminal act. While the community’s desire to protect its members and deter crime is understandable, authorities emphasize the importance of allowing the legal process to unfold without interference.

The Grassy Park police are actively investigating not only the initial robbery but also the circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, ensuring a thorough and impartial investigation. Cape {town} Etc, a local news source, played a role in raising awareness by sharing information and identifying individuals allegedly connected to the area, prompting further discussion and vigilance within the community. The response to the news on social media has been varied.

Many users expressed relief that the e-hailing driver was not seriously harmed, with some offering messages of support and gratitude for his safety. Others voiced concerns about the increasing prevalence of crime targeting e-hailing drivers and called for increased security measures to protect those working in the gig economy. A significant portion of the online conversation focused on the video showing the alleged assault, with some individuals expressing approval while others cautioned against taking the law into one’s own hands.

One user succinctly captured the sentiment of many, writing, ‘safe by his family. ’ This highlights the emotional impact of the incident and the community’s desire for justice and safety. The police are urging anyone with further information regarding the robbery or the alleged assault to come forward and assist with the investigation. The case serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by law enforcement and the importance of community collaboration in maintaining public safety.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected to emerge as the case progresses through the legal system. The focus remains on ensuring a fair trial for the accused and providing support to the victim of the robbery





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