Suspect killed, five arrested in Johannesburg hijacking; Eastern Cape police investigate triple murder

Graphic details of a deadly incident in the south of Johannesburg and a tragic shooting incident in Duncan Village that claimed three lives. A white Isuzu bakkie was hijacked in Germiston; its driver was kidnapped and forced to accompany suspects. During their pursuit, additional vehicles used by the suspects were identified, resulting in the exchange of fire. In Duncan Village, the police found the bodies of three males aged 28, 36, and 37 with multiple gunshot wounds. Several cartridges have been seized from the scene.

One suspect has been killed, and another five arrested in a hijacking and kidnapping incident in the south of Johannesburg. A white Isuzu bakkie, its driver kidnapped, was hijacked in Germiston by a group of suspects who forced the driver to accompany them.

During their pursuit, police identified additional convoy vehicles and engaged in a shootout with fleeing suspects. Three additional vehicles, allegedly used by the suspects, were seized. The management of Saps in Gauteng commended the multistate team for their swift and coordinated response. In another incident, Eastern Cape police in Duncan Village are investigating a triple murder following a shooting incident that claimed three lives





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Hijacking Kidnapping Carjacking Gauteng Tactical Response Team N12 And Xavier Road N12 And Xavier Road In Winchester Hills Germiston Mitsubishi SUV VW Polo Volvo Saps In Gauteng Tragedy Shootout

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