A 44-year-old suspected hitman has been arrested in Peddie, Eastern Cape, for the August 2026 murder of former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa. He faces murder and three counts of attempted murder and is expected to appear in court on Monday, November 9.

Police have arrested a 44-year-old suspected hitman in connection with the murder of former Knysna executive mayor Aubrey Tsengwa, who was shot dead in August 2026.

The suspect was tracked to Peddie in the Eastern Cape by detectives from the Political Killings Task Team and arrested during an operation on Friday, November 6. He has been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. Tsengwa was murdered on August 19, 2026, while seated in his vehicle in Knysna, alongside three other occupants who survived the shooting. South African Police Service spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday.

Also read Two suspects killed in shootout with Gauteng police in Soweto

Tsengwa Political Career and Coalition Changes

Mathe said the suspect was arrested following an investigation led by the task team and SAPS. The suspect remains in police custody and is expected to appear before the Knysna Magistrate's Court on Monday, November 9. Tsengwa became mayor in August 2022 when the ANC, Patriotic Alliance, Plaaslike Besorgde Inwoners and EFF voted Davis, of the DA, out of office. He faced several motions of no confidence over the next two and a half years.

Advertisement

The EFF and the Knysna Independent Movement, both partners in his coalition, removed him in February 2025. He resigned his Ward 8 seat on March 31, 2025, before Western Cape local government MEC Anton Bredell could act on a special investigation into councillors who had made political appointments that the Western Cape High Court found to be illegal. The ANC suspended him in April 2025, saying the resignation had undermined the party and forced an unnecessary by-election.

The party then nominated him for the Ward 8 by-election on June 25, 2025, which he won with 52.12% of the vote, down from the 72% the ANC polled in the ward in 2021. Knysna's then acting municipal manager, Phaahle Simon Malepeng, alleged in early 2025 that Tsengwa had threatened him with death. Death threats against Matika followed in voice notes circulated in April 2025, which the ANC's regional structure linked to the ward 8 by-election.

Victor Molosi Shooting and Intimidation Docket

Police said they had identified a suspect in an intimidation docket. The previous ANC councillor for ward 8, chief whip and mayoral candidate Victor Molosi, 50, was shot in the head metres from his home in July 2018 as he walked back from a school governing body meeting in Concordia. Police have charged the suspect with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Detectives from the Political Killings Task Team tracked the suspect to Peddie in the Eastern Cape, where they arrested him during an operation on Friday, 6 November. The arrest comes as political killings remain under the spotlight in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the announcement of the final results of South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections on Sunday.