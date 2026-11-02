Survey Reveals Critical Gaps in Fraud and Anti-Money Laundering Convergence Among Financial Institutions

A new study by Datos Insights and SAS finds that 86% of financial institutions miss connections between fraud and money laundering, highlighting the need for better integration of technology, data, and organizational structures to combat real-time financial crimes effectively.

Recent research conducted by Datos Insights and commissioned by data and artificial intelligence leader SAS has uncovered a significant disconnect within the financial services industry regarding the integration of fraud prevention and anti-money laundering efforts.

Study Reveals Fraaml Gap In Financial Services

The study, which surveyed one hundred and sixty-five fraud and compliance executives from twenty-one countries across seven global regions, reveals that eighty-six percent of institutions report missing critical links between fraudulent activity and money laundering operations. This convergence, often referred to as FRAML, is becoming increasingly urgent as the speed of real-time payments outpaces the ability of financial institutions to connect their fraud and anti-money laundering intelligence in time to intervene effectively.

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The report argues that while fraud and anti-money laundering teams often examine different pieces of the same risk puzzle, they frequently fail to see the complete picture due to fragmented systems and processes. Serpil Hall, a strategic advisor for fraud and anti-money laundering at Datos Insights, emphasizes that while technology can help bridge these gaps, it is not a standalone solution.

The institutions that are making the most progress are those that are actively connecting their data, case management systems, investigative workflows, and information sharing protocols. By doing so, they are able to view risk in a broader context and act more swiftly to mitigate threats. Historically, banks have operated their fraud and anti-money laundering units as distinct functions, each answering to different regulatory frameworks and operating on different legal timelines.

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This structural separation has created silos that hinder effective collaboration and risk identification, leading to missed opportunities for early detection and prevention of illicit financial activities. The industry is now grappling with the challenge of unifying these functions to meet the evolving demands of financial crime prevention. The data from the survey highlights a stark disparity between technological adoption and organizational structural changes.

Technology Adoption Outpaces Governance Changes

While seventy-one percent of institutions are actively converging their fraud and anti-money laundering detection and monitoring technology, only thirteen percent are making similar strides in governance, policies, and organizational structure. Furthermore, although seventy-two percent run analytics on shared infrastructure, the majority keep separate models and processes, with just one percent reporting full integration of data, models, infrastructure, and governance across both functions.

This lack of holistic integration means that eighty-seven percent of respondents describe their ability to build a unified view of customer risk as only partial, with significant gaps remaining. Organizational silos are identified as the primary barrier to greater alignment, with eighty-eight percent of institutions rating separate reporting lines and siloed operations as a major obstacle. This is followed closely by technology limitations at seventy-three percent and data governance and quality issues at seventy percent.

The strain of these separate operations is evident in daily workflows, with sixty-four percent of respondents citing legacy technology as a top internal challenge and sixty-three percent pointing to high false-positive rates as a persistent issue. The operational differences are pronounced, with fraud systems scoring transactions in milliseconds while anti-money laundering monitoring often runs retrospectively in overnight batches.

As real-time payments become the standard, the margin between these two approaches is fading, creating a critical vulnerability that criminals are quick to exploit. Only seventeen percent of institutions engage in automated monitoring that operates without human intervention, leaving a significant gap in proactive risk management. The consequences of operating separately are measurable and costly, including duplicate alerts cited by eighty-one percent of institutions and higher operating costs due to duplicated teams and technology at seventy-one percent.

Convergence Becomes Fundamental Risk Priority

Financial crime convergence is increasingly viewed as a fundamental risk problem rather than merely a compliance exercise, requiring a strategic shift in how institutions approach financial security. The urgency for convergence is being driven by the rapid evolution of financial crime techniques, including AI-powered scams, deepfakes, mule networks, and the widespread adoption of real-time payments.

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These developments are blurring the traditional boundaries between fraud and money laundering, making it more difficult for institutions to distinguish between the two without integrated systems. Regulators are increasingly expecting institutions to identify and prevent illicit behavior before money laundering even begins, a goal that is only achievable when fraud and anti-money laundering teams work from the same strategic playbook and share data upfront.

Stu Bradley, senior vice-president of risk, fraud, and compliance solutions at SAS, notes that this shift represents a move from a long-discussed industry concept to a real-world operating model. Many banks are already exploring common case management systems and sharing data with the aim of aligning their fraud and anti-money laundering efforts closer to real time.

Practical Steps For Financial Crime Integration

For institutions that are early in this process, the report offers practical first steps, such as connecting existing fraud and financial crime compliance solutions rather than replacing them entirely. Modernizing step by step is recommended, starting with the risks that matter most, strengthening data sharing across the monitoring lifecycle, and ensuring a shared investigative environment.

By focusing on these incremental improvements, institutions can begin to close the gaps in their risk management frameworks without the disruption and cost associated with rip-and-replace strategies. The key to success lies in breaking down silos, fostering collaboration between traditionally separate teams, and leveraging technology to create a more unified and responsive financial crime prevention ecosystem.

This approach not only enhances the ability to detect and prevent crimes but also reduces operational inefficiencies and costs, ultimately strengthening the integrity of the financial system. As the landscape of financial crime continues to evolve, the imperative for convergence will only grow, making it a critical priority for banks and financial institutions worldwide.