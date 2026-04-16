Supreme Court of Appeal Rules in Favour of Mining JVs on Diesel Refunds

The Supreme Court of Appeal has clarified that mining joint ventures are eligible for diesel refunds even if the JV itself does not formally hold the mining right. The court also found that a Sars appeal committee acted beyond its powers by significantly increasing a disallowed refund amount.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has delivered a landmark ruling that clarifies the eligibility of mining companies operating under joint ventures (JVs) for diesel refunds , and crucially, what constitutes possession of a mining right. This decision resolves a long-standing dispute between the South African Revenue Service ( Sars ) and mining entities. The case originated from a Sars audit of Goedgevonden, a JV involving Glencore and ARM Coal.

The diesel fuel levy refund regime is a vital fiscal policy tool for the mining sector, but its application in the context of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) and the Value-Added Tax (VAT) Act has historically presented complex interpretative challenges, particularly for JV structures. The core of the dispute revolved around Note 6(f) of the relevant legislation, which stipulates that qualifying mining activities must be carried out by the person in possession of the necessary authorisation granted or ceded under the MPRDA. Sars maintained that a JV itself could not be considered in possession of such authorisation, even if the formal holder of the mining right (typically one of the JV partners) explicitly granted its use to the JV through a joint venture agreement. In this specific instance, the Goedgevonden JV was established in 2006, and Glencore was issued a mining right in 2008. This right was explicitly conditioned on Glencore exercising it jointly with ARM, as detailed in their JV agreement. A subsequent Sars VAT audit for the period June 2012 to September 2014 initially led to a determination that the JV should repay over R5 million in diesel refunds. The controversy escalated when, four years later, a national Sars appeal committee found in favour of Sars, significantly increasing the disallowed refund to R82 million from the original R5 million. Glencore, ARM, and Goedgevonden challenged this decision in the high court, seeking a declaration that the committee's ruling was unlawful. However, the high court upheld the national committee's decision, prompting the appeal to the SCA. The SCA's judgment meticulously analysed the facts. It highlighted that the mining right was granted to Glencore with the express stipulation that both Glencore and ARM would jointly exploit the minerals. Furthermore, the Minister of Mineral Resources had not only considered the JV agreement when granting the right but had also explicitly reserved the power to cancel or suspend the right if Glencore failed to adhere to the JV agreement. SCA President Mahube Molemela stated in her judgment that the JV agreement was expressly taken into account by the Minister. The JV had indeed purchased diesel and paid the applicable levies, with the fuel being exclusively used for lawful mining operations at Goedgevonden, specifically for primary production activities aligned with the mining right. The court concurred with the appellants' argument that while Glencore was the formal holder of the mining right, the authorisation effectively empowered both Glencore and ARM to operate jointly under their agreement. President Molemela also strongly criticised the appeal committee's decision to increase the amount to be repaid to Sars. She pointed out that the powers of an appeal committee are circumscribed and do not extend to increasing a taxpayer's liability beyond the original determination. Consequently, the increase to over R82 million was deemed to be outside the committee's lawful authority. The SCA upheld the appeal by the joint venture and its partners, ordering Sars to cover their legal costs, including the employment of two counsel. This judgment is significant as it confirms that the concept of possession under Note 6(f) encompasses an entity that is exclusively authorised and contractually obligated to conduct the relevant mining activities. The SCA's decision ensures that the diesel refund regime aligns with commercial realities and the legislative intent behind the authorisation requirement, thereby preventing the regime from being undermined by purely technical interpretations





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Sars Supreme Court Of Appeal Diesel Refunds Mining Joint Ventures Tax Law

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