Supporting Civil Society, Community Organizations, and Social Enterprises in South Africa

The text discusses the need to reform BEE programs to benefit genuine civil society, community organizations, and social enterprises, as well as the importance of channeling funding to these groups through various state institutions and funds. It also highlights the critical role of civil society in delivering public services and holding those in power accountable.

A vacuum: For a variety of reasons, funding earmarked for development and assisting the poor has been cut or redirected to other causes. Private sector BEE deals largely empower politically connected politicians, trade unionists, civil servants and the ANC, as well as politically connected trusts, businesses and dealmakers of all colours.

BEE must be remodelled to become genuinely broad-based, making civil society, community organisations and social enterprises the core beneficiaries. The Competition Tribunal and Competition Commission should also, in high-stakes mergers, compel companies to set aside funding specifically for civil society, community organisations and social enterprises. Companies should also be obliged to channel larger proportions of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding to these groups.

Many CSR programmes are not impactful, do not reach their stated sustainability targets and are not long-lasting. Dedicated channelling of the funding to civil society, community organisations and social enterprises would be more developmentally beneficial. The licensing conditions of the National Lottery oblige organisations to fund NPOs.

However, there has been criticism that the funding has not been effectively distributed to deserving civil society, community organisations and social enterprises. In fact, politically connected individuals have established patronage-based ‘non-profit’ organisations to which the funds were channelled. There have been many disheartening reports of looting of lottery money meant for poor people. There are also reports that lottery funds meant for community upliftment, social infrastructure and public service delivery have been diverted for personal enrichment or political patronage.

State development finance institutions, such as the Public Investment Corporation, the Development Bank of Southern Africa and the Industrial Development Corporation, provide significant BEE funding. It should be compulsory that development finance institution funds set aside for BEE transactions allocate significant portions to civil society organisations, community organisations and social enterprises.

In addition to the funds government departments, development finance institutions and state-owned entities provide, they also have so-called ‘transformation’ funds. It must be compulsory for these state transformation funds to allocate large portions of their funding to civil society organisations, community organisations and social enterprises. BEE companies of a certain size must also be compelled to make funding available to civil society organisations, community organisations and social enterprises.

Such funding should not be given to politically connected ‘civil society’ organisations or, on the basis of patronage, to organisations linked to politically connected individuals in return for state BEE contracts. An alternative approach to supporting civil society, community organisations and social enterprises would be to create a Civil Society Support Fund, run by civil society, business and professionals.

The private sector, public sector transformation funds, BEE companies, wealthy individuals and foreign governments and agencies could make BEE contributions to the fund. According to figures from the department of social development, as of February 2023 there were 270 313 NGOs registered with the department. The sector employs more than a million people, more than 80% of them black. The management of the organisations is similarly largely black.

Young people make up the bulk of employment. The sector provides and develops large numbers of democratic, Constitution-based and caring leaders, more so than political parties or business. Civil society plays a critical role in delivering public services, even more so given the catastrophic failure of public services because of ANC government corruption, incompetence and lack of accountability. The organisations provide humanitarian assistance during emergencies, where the state is often absent.

Civil society organisations also play key roles in fighting official corruption, incompetence and lack of care and in holding elected representatives, public representatives, state-owned entities, democratic institutions and businesses accountable. Civil society organisations have also been key in strengthening democracy





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BEE Civil Society Community Organizations Social Enterprises Transformation Funds Civil Society Support Fund Supporting Civil Society Holding Those In Power Accountable Delivering Public Services ANC Government Corruption Public Services Failure Patronage-Based Organizations Looting Of Lottery Funds Patronage-Based Organizations Patronage-Based Organizations Patronage-Based Organizations

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