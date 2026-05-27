SuperSport Delivers Biggest and Most Accessible FIFA World Cup 2026 in History

SuperSport is set to deliver the biggest and most accessible FIFA World Cup 2026 in history, with every single one of the 104 live matches available to subscribers from DStv Access through to Premium, as well as on DStv Stream, GOtv, and GOtv Stream. The 2026 edition is a milestone for the continent, with a historic ten African nations heading to the Americas. To celebrate this landmark moment, SuperSport is shattering the barriers of access, offering a viewing experience that lives and breathes with the fans.

SuperSport is set to deliver the biggest and most accessible FIFA World Cup 2026 in history, with every single one of the 104 live matches available to subscribers from DStv Access through to Premium, as well as on DStv Stream, GOtv, and GOtv Stream.

The 2026 edition is a milestone for the continent, with a historic ten African nations heading to the Americas. To celebrate this landmark moment, SuperSport is shattering the barriers of access, offering a viewing experience that lives and breathes with the fans. The storytelling this year is elevated by a suite of original magazine shows designed to cater to every kind of fan.

For those who want to understand the 'why' behind every goal, Masterclass series provides an elite, in-depth look at team tactics and the technical make-up of the world's best squads. A detailed view of the FIFA World Cup 2026 sign inside Dallas Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on 11 May 2026 in Dallas, Texas.

SuperSport will offer an incredible eight language options across Sub-Saharan Africa, whether it is the rhythmic, high-energy flow of Pidgin, or dedicated commentary in Swahili, Twi, Luganda, and Portuguese, every goal will be celebrated in the native tongue of the fans. This is the SuperSport promise: a World Cup that is not only the most accessible in history but also the most personal.

With Hollywood's Idris Elba helping us herald this new era of sports broadcasting, we invite you to prepare for an immersive experience that celebrates the beauty, the drama, and the heartbeat of the global game. The matches are coming, the shows are ready, and the continent is waiting. This is the 2026 FIFA World Cup as you have never seen it before. Don't miss a second of the historic 104-match journey





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