Superglue Plays Key Role in Completion of Sagrada Familia's Central Towers

An advanced adhesive from Henkel has been crucial in overcoming the complex structural challenges of building the Sagrada Familia's central towers. The Loctite product bonded stone and steel, enabling a modular construction method that accelerated the project and allowed the basilica to become the world's tallest religious structure.

The construction of the Sagrada Familia 's central towers represents the most intricate structural challenge in the basilica's long history. An innovative and unexpected material, superglue, has played a pivotal role in raising these dramatic towers.

An advanced Loctite solution from Henkel, a leading adhesive manufacturer, has been essential in achieving this architectural milestone. Over more than a decade of close collaboration, Henkel contributed not only its high-performance structural adhesive, Loctite EA 9497, but also extensive testing and validation exceeding standard requirements, deep technical expertise, and a continuous supply chain adapted to the project's evolving demands.

Behind the stunning visual impact of the towers lies a crucial yet invisible element: the adhesive that bonds stone and steel components, enabling them to act as a single, unified structural unit. Applied in liquid form, the adhesive conforms to the bonding surfaces, fills any cavities, and creates an enduring connection between the stone and steel elements. It then undergoes a curing process of approximately 24 hours, during which the panels are maintained under stable thermal conditions.

To realize Gaudí's visionary design-well beyond the technical possibilities of his era-the Sagrada Familia project adopted a modular construction approach that has accelerated building processes by up to a factor of ten compared to traditional methods. Henkel's adhesive expertise was instrumental in making this modular approach viable. The adhesive allows stone and steel to function as a single structural element, significantly reducing construction time while unwaveringly maintaining safety and integrity.

This innovation has enabled the completion of the towers in the centenary year of Gaudí's death. In total, 24 tonnes of Loctite adhesive have been utilized, with an average application of around 30 kilograms per panel. The six central towers consist of 826 panels and more than 2,100 individual stone elements. Mark Dorn, executive vice-president of Henkel Adhesive Technologies, stated: The Sagrada Família shows what's possible when the right partners come together.

We make it happen by delivering solutions that perform where it matters most. As Henkel marks 150 years, it's a powerful reminder that progress happens when innovation and collaboration endure across generations. Loctite EA 9497 has demonstrated reliable performance and a carefully balanced combination of rigidity and flexibility under highly demanding conditions. The Sagrada Familia is located approximately 2.5 kilometers from the Mediterranean Sea, exposing it continuously to a saline environment that promotes corrosion.

High relative humidity levels in Barcelona, typically ranging from 65% to 75%, further increase environmental stress. Temperature variations add another layer of complexity, fluctuating from about 5 degrees Celsius in winter to over 30 degrees Celsius in summer, resulting in continuous expansion and contraction cycles for the materials.

Furthermore, two metro lines running close to the basilica generate constant vibrations that are transmitted to the structure. The bonded structure can withstand loads equivalent to up to 100,000 people per square meter. This extraordinary strength has been critical in supporting the cross atop the Tower of Jesus Christ, the tallest structure within the complex. While the cross itself does not incorporate adhesives, its stability depends entirely on the robustness of the supporting structure.

Consequently, the Sagrada Familia now stands as the world's tallest religious building, reaching a height of 172.5 meters, surpassing Germany's Ulm Minster





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Sagrada Familia Henkel Loctite Adhesive Construction Architecture Gaudí Superglue Modular Building Structural Engineering

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