Sunward Park High School Spelling Bee 2026: Top Winners and School Recognition

Sunward Park High School Spelling Bee 2026 was a two-day competition that drew learners from 11 schools across Ekurhuleni. The top three winners of the Super Bees 2026 category were Lethukukhanya Malgas (Hoërskool Elspark), Oyena Nyamende (Hoërskool Elspark) and Palesa Radingoana (Sunward Park High School). Olothando Nkomonye from Thoko Thaba Secondary claimed first place in the Grade Eight and Grade Nine categories, followed by Omphile Mokoena from Masithwalisane Secondary in second place and Achuma Daniel from Royal Schools Alberton in third. Oyena Nyamende from Hoërskool Elspark took first place in the senior ‘Super Bees’ category, Palesa Radingoana from Sunward Park High was second, and Lethukukhanya Malgas, also from Hoërskool Elspark, was third.

Sunward Park High School was a hive of excitement and intellectual energy on May 7 and 8 as learners from 11 schools across Ekurhuleni went head-to-head in the annual Spelling Bee .

The two-day competition drew learners from Sunward Park High, Hoërskool Elspark, Lethulwazi Secondary, Erasmus Monareng Secondary, Masithwalisane Secondary, Royal Schools Alberton, Glenbrack Secondary, Sanelich Academy, Thoko Thaba Secondary, Leondale High and Germiston High. The top three winners of the Super Bees 2026 category were Lethukukhanya Malgas (Hoërskool Elspark), Oyena Nyamende (Hoërskool Elspark) and Palesa Radingoana (Sunward Park High School).

Olothando Nkomonye from Thoko Thaba Secondary claimed first place in the Grade Eight and Grade Nine categories, followed by Omphile Mokoena from Masithwalisane Secondary in second place and Achuma Daniel from Royal Schools Alberton in third. Oyena Nyamende from Hoërskool Elspark took first place in the senior ‘Super Bees’ category, Palesa Radingoana from Sunward Park High was second, and Lethukukhanya Malgas, also from Hoërskool Elspark, was third.

Schools were also recognised for overall participation and conduct in categories such as most punctual, most disciplined and schools with the highest participation in the third round. Royal Schools Alberton dominated several of the awards on the opening day, while Hoërskool Elspark stood out on the second day for both performance and discipline. Judges deliberated during the intense rounds of the 2026 Spelling Bee competition.

Organisers described the event as a refreshing reminder of the excitement that academic competitions can bring, noting the enthusiasm, discipline and sportsmanship displayed by learners throughout the two days. The event was coordinated by Thuli Mashazi from Sunward Park High School. Schools and sponsors interested in supporting future competitions have been encouraged to contact her on 011 896 5114 or via Thulisile. Mashazi@gdeschools.gov.

The competition opened on May 7 with the Grade Eight and Grade Nine categories. Olothando Nkomonye from Thoko Thaba Secondary claimed first place, followed by Omphile Mokoena from Masithwalisane Secondary in second place and Achuma Daniel from Royal Schools Alberton in third. The competition continued on May 8 with the senior ‘Super Bees’ category, featuring learners from grades 10 to 12 in a more intense spelling showdown.

ALSO READ: Ekurhuleni wins spelling bee competition Oyena Nyamende from Hoërskool Elspark took first place, Palesa Radingoana from Sunward Park High was second, and Lethukukhanya Malgas, also from Hoërskool Elspark, was third. The topics are Spelling Bee, learners, competition, schools, and awards





BoksburgNews / 🏆 40. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spelling Bee Learners Competition Schools Awards

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Watch: SANParks vows action over reckless driving in Kruger National ParkOutrage has erupted after a motorist allegedly unlawfully crossed rivers, drove on closed roads and behaved recklessly inside a South African national park.

Read more »

Safa four ask high court ‘to park‘ their suspensionsQuartet claim football body refuses to grant them arbitration or DC hearing

Read more »

Young man causes chaos in Kruger National ParkA young man caused havoc on the roads of Kruger National Park, releasing an apology video for his actions, but the damage has already been done.

Read more »

Zoning and By-law Enforcement against Informal Home Businesses in Hanover ParkResidents in Hanover Park claim that the City of Cape Town has intensified enforcement of zoning and by-laws against informal home businesses, targeting poor residents and potentially leading to fines of up to R800,000 and imprisonment.

Read more »