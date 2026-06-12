Sunset Music Series brings Matthew Mole and Will Linley to Johannesburg this weekend

Join Matthew Mole and Will Linley at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden for a night of live music, picnic fun, and scenic beauty. The concert features two generations of chart-topping singer-songwriters, with food and drinks available on-site.

The Sunset Music Series is set to light up Johannesburg this weekend with an unforgettable evening featuring two of South Africa's most beloved singer-songwriters, Matthew Mole and Will Linley .

The concert will take place at the serene Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, a stunning natural venue that provides a perfect backdrop for a night of soulful music and community gathering. Mole, a seasoned independent artist known for his heartfelt hits like Take Yours, I'll Take Mine and Run, has captured the hearts of fans across the nation with his unique blend of folk and pop.

Linley, an international breakout star, has amassed millions of streams worldwide with his infectious tracks such as miss me (when you're gone) and Last Call, earning him global recognition and a dedicated fanbase. Together, they represent two generations of chart-topping talent, promising a concert that bridges styles and eras. The event encourages attendees to arrive early to secure a good spot, bringing picnic baskets, camp chairs, and blankets to enjoy the relaxed atmosphere.

While outside beverages are not permitted, a variety of food vendors, bars, and refreshments will be available on-site, ensuring everyone can savor delicious treats and drinks throughout the evening. The Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden, with its rolling lawns and indigenous flora, offers a peaceful escape from the city bustle, making it an ideal setting for this musical experience. Guests can expect a night filled with melodic storytelling, sing-alongs, and the warm camaraderie that only live music can provide.

Whether you are a long-time fan of Mole's introspective lyrics or just discovering Linley's catchy pop anthems, this concert is a must-attend event for music lovers in Johannesburg. The Sunset Music Series has built a reputation for curating exceptional lineups in beautiful outdoor venues, and this edition is no exception. As the sun sets over the botanical garden, the music will create a magical atmosphere that lingers long after the final note.

Organizers advise bringing sunscreen and hats for the early afternoon, as the weather is expected to be mild with clear skies. Parking is available on-site but may fill quickly, so carpooling or using ride-sharing services is recommended. This concert is not just a performance; it is a celebration of South African musical talent in a setting that highlights the natural beauty of the region.

For those seeking a memorable weekend activity, the Sunset Music Series offers an ideal blend of music, nature, and relaxation. Don't miss the chance to see these two exceptional artists share the stage in what promises to be a highlight of the season. Tickets are still available online, but with limited capacity, early booking is advised. Join the community of music enthusiasts who gather year after year to enjoy these special evenings under the African sky.

From the first chord to the final encore, this concert will showcase the best of contemporary South African music while fostering a sense of togetherness and joy. Mark your calendars and prepare for an evening that will inspire and energize you. The Sunset Music Series continues to set the standard for outdoor concerts in Johannesburg, and this weekend's event is sure to be one for the books.

Bring your friends, bring your blankets, and immerse yourself in the sounds of Matthew Mole and Will Linley at the beautiful Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden. It's an experience you won't want to miss





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Sunset Music Series Matthew Mole Will Linley Johannesburg Concert Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden

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