Sunrisers Hyderabad secure play-off berth in IPL, join defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans

Pat Cummins' outstanding bowling performance and Ishan Kishan's aggressive batting helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure their spot in the play-offs, adding to the already assured positions of defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans. The remaining play-off berth among the other four teams will be decided by the next match.

Skipper Pat Cummins' 3-28 and an attacking 70 by Ishan Kishan helped Sunrisers Hyderabad book their play-off spot in the IPL with a nervy five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Monday.

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the first team to qualify for the play-offs. Five teams now jostle for one remaining play-off place in the T20 tournament that will conclude with the final on May 31 in Ahmedabad. Australia's Cummins struck key blows with his pace bowling to restrict the opposition to 180 for seven in Chennai's last home game





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