Sundowns' Winning Run Ends in 1-1 Draw with Stellenbosch

Mamelodi Sundowns' ten-match winning streak in the Betway Premiership came to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld. The result sees Sundowns trail Orlando Pirates by a point, while Stellenbosch remain in contention for a top-eight finish.

Mamelodi Sundowns experienced a rare setback in 2026, relinquishing their perfect start to the year with a 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch at the iconic Loftus Versfeld stadium on Wednesday evening.

The result marked the first time Sundowns have dropped points in the Betway Premiership this year, bringing an end to an impressive ten-match winning streak. Miguel Cardoso’s Stellenbosch side demonstrated resilience and tactical discipline, taking the lead through a well-executed goal by Tsiki Ntsabeleng in the first half.

However, they were unable to maintain their advantage, as Tshegofatso Mabasa converted a late penalty in the 86th minute, securing a valuable point for the visitors and halting Sundowns’ momentum. The draw leaves Mamelodi Sundowns trailing Orlando Pirates by a single point in the league standings, currently occupying second place. Despite this, Sundowns possess a significant advantage – a game in hand – which offers them the opportunity to reclaim the top spot.

The pressure is now on the Brazilians to capitalize on this advantage and demonstrate their championship credentials. Stellenbosch, under the guidance of Gavin Hunt, continue their pursuit of a top-eight finish. They are strategically positioned just two points behind Golden Arrows, who currently hold the eighth position. This result provides a significant boost to their ambitions, showcasing their ability to compete against the league’s elite.

The match itself was a captivating contest, characterized by contrasting styles of play. Sundowns, known for their possession-based approach, dominated the ball throughout the majority of the game, attempting to unlock Stellenbosch’s defense with intricate passing sequences.

However, Hunt’s side proved to be a formidable opponent, employing a disciplined defensive structure and launching swift counter-attacks. The first half saw Sundowns control possession, but Stellenbosch created early opportunities. Devin Titus, breaking into the box, had a shot blocked by the alert Ronwen Williams. Sundowns responded with their first meaningful attack, culminating in Ntsabeleng’s composed finish after a clever one-two with Arthur Sales.

The second half witnessed a more frantic pace, with both teams creating chances. Sales fired over the bar, while Omega Mdaka’s effort narrowly missed the target. Sundowns continued to press for a second goal, with Tashreeq Matthews seeing a goal disallowed for offside and Khuliso Mudau heading just over the bar.

However, Stellenbosch remained resolute, and their persistence paid off in the closing stages. A late challenge on Chumani Butsaka inside the penalty area resulted in a penalty, which Mabasa initially saw saved by Williams, but reacted quickest to score on the rebound. The match highlighted the competitive nature of the Betway Premiership and the growing strength of teams outside the traditional top contenders.

The result serves as a reminder that no team is invincible, and that consistency is key to success in a demanding league campaign. The tactical battle between Cardoso and Hunt was particularly intriguing, with both managers demonstrating their ability to adapt and respond to the challenges posed by their opponents. The draw will undoubtedly fuel the rivalry between these two teams, setting the stage for an exciting rematch later in the season





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mamelodi Sundowns Stellenbosch Betway Premiership Soccer League Standings

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gavin Hunt Warns Stellenbosch FC Must Tighten Up to Avoid Orlando Pirates RoutFollowing a 3-1 win, Stellenbosch FC coach Gavin Hunt expresses concern over his team's defensive frailties and readiness to face major league contenders.

Read more »

DA announces next 11 mayoral candidates contesting in local polls in WCIt includes key municipalities in the province, including Bitou, Drakenstein, George and Stellenbosch.

Read more »

Stellenbosch Student Rescued in High-Stakes Du Toitskloof OperationA Stellenbosch University student was safely rescued after being stranded for 24 hours by a flash flood at the Elandspad River in Du Toitskloof, following a coordinated multi-agency effort.

Read more »

Cardoso only thinking about StellenboschMamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso insists he is focusing on the task in front of him as his team prepare to face Stellenbosch in the Betway Premiership at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday, 22 April.

Read more »

Will Gavin Hunt’s Stellenbosch FC upset Mamelodi Sundowns?Mamelodi Sundowns will turn their attention back to domestic duties after securing their place in the CAF Champions League final.

Read more »

Tshegofatso Mabasa penalty boosts Orlando Pirates' title hopes as Stellenbosch holds Mamelodi Sundowns awayMamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch drew 1-1, with goals from Ntsabeleng and a late penalty by Mabasa. This result ensured Orlando Pirates remained one point ahead of Sundowns in the Betway Premiership title race.

Read more »