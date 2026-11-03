Rayners header sends Sundowns into Carling Knockout semifinals with 1-0 win over Golden Arrows

Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal as Mamelodi Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld to reach the Carling Knockout semifinals. Sundowns will now face USM Alger in the Caf Super Cup on Sunday.

Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place in the Carling Knockout semifinals with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Lamontville Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

Iqraam Rayners scored the decisive goal in the 69th minute, heading home Antonio van Wyk's delivery to send the Brazilians into the last four. Sundowns played the match in midweek, ahead of the weekend's three other quarterfinals, because they contest the Caf Super Cup against USM Alger at Loftus on Sunday at 3pm. With one eye on that big match, coach Miguel Cardoso rested some major performers and fielded fringe players who have stepped in amid a frenetic schedule.

Also read Rayners identifies Arrows' biggest weakness ahead of Carling Knockout cup showdown

The lineup included Ricardo Goss in goal, Malibongwe Khoza, Mothobi Mvala, Antonio van Wyk, Bathusi Aubaas, Sphelele Mkhulise, and Arthur Sales. Arrows, meanwhile, were out to impress new coach Mandla Ncikazi, who left Orlando Pirates as assistant to Abdeslam Ouaddou last week. The KwaZulu-Natal team made life difficult for the Brazilians, defending stubbornly and relying on an inspired performance from goalkeeper Dumisani Msibi. Sundowns dominated large spells but were made to work for their victory.

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First Half Chances and Arrows Resistance

The hosts started on the front foot and controlled proceedings in the opening half, creating several opportunities but struggling to find the breakthrough. Their best chance of the first half came in the 15th minute when Ndlovu rattled the crossbar, with Arrows fortunate to escape without conceding. Mothobi Mvala also came close on the stroke of half-time when his venomous long-range effort was superbly kept out by Msibi.

The Arrows goalkeeper continued his impressive display after the restart, producing another excellent save in the 55th minute to deny Rayners. The Sundowns striker found space inside the box before unleashing a powerful left-footed effort, but Msibi was equal to the task as he pushed the ball behind for a corner.

Rayners Header Breaks Deadlock

However, the pressure eventually told as Sundowns found the breakthrough in the 69th minute. Van Wyk cut inside from the left onto his right foot and shot from outside the box, Rayners getting the touch with his head past Msibi. Arrows attempted to find a response and threatened on a few occasions, but they struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against a Sundowns side that remained largely in control.

The Tshwane giants ultimately held on to their slender advantage to secure qualification for the next round of the competition at the expense of the defensively minded Arrows side. It was far from a vintage Sundowns performance but Cardoso will be happy with the result ahead of a big continental test. Sundowns will now turn their attention to Sunday's Caf Super Cup showdown against USM Alger as they look to add another continental trophy to their cabinet.

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Sundowns Eye More Silverware

The team could lift their third trophy of the season, having already won the MTN8 and African-Asian-Pacific Cup. The victory over Arrows keeps them on track for more silverware as they balance domestic and continental commitments.