Mamelodi Sundowns returned to the top of the Betway Premiership with a 5-1 win over Kruger United, powered by Iqraam Rayners' first hat trick for the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns regained top spot in the Betway Premiership after trouncing PSL rookies Kruger United 5-1 at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Iqraam Rayners led the way with a hat trick, his first in a Sundowns shirt, taking his league tally to seven goals. The Brazilians started this match determined to bounce back after they were eliminated by Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the semifinals of the Carling Knockout Cup last week. Sundowns had also lost pole position on the Premiership log to defending champions Orlando Pirates, who defeated Lamontville Golden Arrows 2-0 on Tuesday.

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Rayners Scores Hat Trick

But with Pirates engaged in the Caf Champions League, where they will be away to Tanzanian club Simba SC on Sunday, Sundowns had a chance to go one point clear on top of the Premiership. This was their ninth victory in 11 matches. Rayners opened the scoring with a belter in the 25th minute after Sundowns won the ball in the middle of the park with Marcelo Allende putting the home side under pressure.

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Rayners doubled Sundowns' lead in the 58th minute when he was again allowed to take a shot just outside the area after getting an assist from his strike partner Arthur Sales. Rayners earned his first hat trick in a Sundowns shirt after he was fouled inside the area by Sidney Fakude in the 83rd minute.

Sundowns defender Mothobi Mvala also had his name on the score sheet after heading in Marcelo Allende's corner kick in the 67th minute just as the home side was trying to get back into the game. Tashreeq Matthews added to the score in the 77th minute after tapping in a cross from fellow substitute Bennet Mokoena.

Kruger United Loses Match

The likes of Ntsako Makhubela, Celimpilo Ngema and Mlungisi Zwane tried to help United match Sundowns' prowess but were not helped by the lack of depth and inexperience in this Mpumalanga side. United have managed to win three out of 10 matches, leaving them just outside the top eight. They did get a consolation goal in the 89th minute when Khethukuthula Ndlovu beat Ronwen Williams from close range after combining with the lively Zwane.