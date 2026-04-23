Sundowns Stumble: Mabasa Penalty Earns Stellies a Draw in Title Race

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC after a late penalty converted by Tshegofatso Mabasa. The result tightens the Betway Premiership title race, with Pirates maintaining a narrow lead.

Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening. The result significantly impacts the title race, leaving Pirates narrowly ahead at the summit.

Katlego Ntsabeleng opened the scoring for Sundowns in the 27th minute, giving the home side a lead they were unable to build upon. Despite dominating possession and creating numerous chances throughout the match, Sundowns failed to secure a second goal, a crucial factor that ultimately cost them the victory. A controversial disallowed goal for offside, involving Tashreeq Matthews shortly after halftime, further compounded their woes.

The decisive moment arrived in the 86th minute when Stellenbosch were awarded a penalty following a challenge by Khulumani Ndamane on Chumani Butsaka. Tshegofatso Mabasa, a former Pirates player, stepped up to take the spot-kick, initially seeing his effort saved by Ronwen Williams, but reacted quickest to slot home the rebound, leveling the score and securing a valuable point for Stellies.

The match began with an early scare for Sundowns in the 17th minute when a misplaced back-pass from Aubrey Modiba almost allowed Devin Titus to score, but Ronwen Williams made a crucial save. Sundowns responded by taking the lead through Ntsabeleng, who finished a well-worked move involving Modiba, Matthews, and Sales. The first half saw Sundowns largely in control, with Iqraam Rayners also testing Sage Stephens in the Stellenbosch goal.

However, they couldn't convert their dominance into a more comfortable lead. The second half brought further frustration for the Brazilians. Matthews had a goal disallowed for offside, a decision that appeared questionable upon review. Khuliso Mudau came close with a header, and Marcelo Allende forced Stephens into another save.

Despite their continued pressure, Sundowns couldn't find a way through the Stellenbosch defense. The late penalty and Mabasa’s subsequent goal dramatically shifted the momentum, denying Sundowns the chance to regain the league lead. The draw leaves Mamelodi Sundowns trailing Pirates by a single point, with 57 points from 24 games compared to Pirates’ 58 from 25.

Sundowns still have a game in hand, offering them an opportunity to leapfrog Pirates at the top of the table if they secure a victory against Richards Bay FC on Saturday. This upcoming match takes on added significance, as it will directly influence the pressure on Pirates heading into their Soweto derby clash against Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday. Chiefs are also vying for a top-three finish, making the derby a highly anticipated encounter.

The result highlights Stellenbosch’s resilience and their ability to compete with the league’s top teams. Mabasa’s equalizing goal, particularly given his past association with Pirates, adds an extra layer of intrigue to the title race. The incorrect offside call against Matthews also raises questions about the consistency of officiating.

The focus now shifts to Sundowns’ crucial match against Richards Bay and the highly charged Soweto derby, both of which will have a significant impact on the final standings of the Betway Premiership





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