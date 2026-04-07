Sundowns Secure Narrow Victory Over Durban City, Maintaining League Lead

Mamelodi Sundowns edged Durban City 1-0 in the Betway Premiership, extending their winning streak and preserving their two-point lead over Orlando Pirates. Tsiki Ntsabeleng's early goal was the difference as Sundowns dominated the match, while Pirates enjoyed a resounding 5-0 victory. Durban City’s loss led to their fall in standings.

Mamelodi Sundowns extended their winning streak to ten consecutive matches in the Betway Premiership , narrowly defeating Durban City 1-0 at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday. This victory solidified their position at the summit of the league table, maintaining a two-point advantage over their rivals, Orlando Pirates . Tsiki Ntsabeleng 's early strike in the 10th minute proved to be the decisive goal, securing a crucial three points for Miguel Cardoso's side.

The win was particularly significant as Durban City were fresh off a Nedbank Cup final qualification, adding to the pressure and demonstrating Sundowns' dominance. The match showcased Sundowns' attacking prowess, with multiple chances created throughout the game, including a close call from Arthur Sales whose backheel attempt was cleared off the line and a shot that hit the woodwork. Aubrey Modiba and Ntsabeleng himself also came close to adding to the scoreline with their attempts. Durban City struggled to contain Sundowns' relentless pressure, managing to stay in the contest until halftime. However, the second half saw Sundowns continue their assault on the Durban City goal, with Brayan Leon hitting the outside of the post and Tashreeq Matthews missing the target, showing the team's determination to score more goals. Cardoso introduced key players later in the match like Mokoena, Rayners and Zwane to try and secure a second goal to no avail. Sundowns' tactical approach, combined with their individual brilliance, proved to be too much for Durban City, who fought valiantly but ultimately succumbed to the league leaders' superior quality. The victory highlighted Sundowns' consistency and their unwavering commitment to achieving success in the Premiership. The match also underscored the depth of their squad, as they were able to rotate players while maintaining a high level of performance. It was a testament to their strength and determination to keep winning, game after game.\Simultaneously, Orlando Pirates delivered a commanding performance against Golden Arrows, securing a 5-0 victory. This result not only boosted their goal difference but also kept them in close pursuit of Sundowns in the league standings. The contrasting fortunes of the top two teams further emphasized their dominance in the league. The Citizens experienced a dip in their standings, dropping to sixth place, as Sekhukhune United climbed above them after a 2-2 draw with AmaZulu. The weekend leading up to the match saw Sundowns easily beat Chippa United 4-1. The match's intense first half saw the team push for more goals, with chances created by Arthur Sales, Modiba, and Ntsabeleng. Durban City's defense showed resilience in the first half but were under constant pressure. The introduction of star players by Sundowns in the later stages of the game demonstrates their ability to manage the game and secure crucial victories. This showed the team's determination to seal the game. While Durban City tried to stay in the match, Sundowns' continuous attacks and near misses made it difficult for them. Sundowns' ability to convert their chances efficiently, coupled with their strong defense, proved the difference between the two teams. Sundowns demonstrated their prowess in the league. They continue to set the standard for football in the league.\In terms of player performances, Ntsabeleng's early goal proved to be the match-winner, showcasing his importance to the team. Other players like Arthur Sales and Brayan Leon played key roles in creating opportunities, while players like Modiba and Matthews also contributed with their attacking efforts. The introduction of substitutes such as Mokoena, Rayners and Zwane aimed to inject fresh energy into the team and consolidate their lead. However, Durban City's defense, led by Darren Keet, managed to prevent any further goals. The match highlighted the strategic depth of both teams. The ability to make tactical substitutions and adjust formations based on the game's flow demonstrates the intelligence and experience of the coaches and players. Ultimately, Mamelodi Sundowns' win was a result of their superior overall quality, consistency, and commitment to the game. Their ability to maintain a high level of performance throughout the season, combined with their tactical prowess, makes them a formidable opponent for any team in the league. The victory against Durban City was a testament to their ability to perform under pressure and secure crucial victories in their quest for the Premiership title. The result will provide a boost to the team's confidence, further motivating them to maintain their winning streak and secure their position at the top of the league table





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mamelodi Sundowns Durban City Orlando Pirates Betway Premiership Tsiki Ntsabeleng Football

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sundowns Lead as Pirates Eye League Title Race RevivalMamelodi Sundowns currently lead the league standings, with Orlando Pirates trailing closely behind. Pirates are set to face Golden Arrows, aiming to close the gap and potentially overtake Sundowns depending on the outcome of Sundowns' match against Durban City. Pirates' coach, Abdeslam Ouaddou, remains optimistic about their chances of winning the title.

Read more »

Cardoso wants more of the same against Durban CityMamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has urged his team to keep building on their nine-match winning streak in the Betway Premiership when they face a buoyant Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday, April 7.

Read more »

Man Found Dead on Durban North Roadside, Police InvestigateA man was discovered fatally wounded on a roadside in Durban North. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, which occurred shortly after midday. Private security company Marshall Security responded to the scene, and the area was secured until authorities arrived. The cause of the shooting is currently unknown, but police are exploring the possibility of an altercation.

Read more »

Mdunyelwa urges Sundowns to carry momentum into City clash'The mood is definitely high because they are in the final and they know their strength and their capabilities,' he said.

Read more »

Pirates amp up pressure on Sundowns with Arrows demolitionA brace each from Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis and an own goal from Ayabulela Maxwele earned Pirates their 17th win of the season.

Read more »

Sundowns Secure Narrow Victory Over Durban City, Extending Winning StreakMamelodi Sundowns edged out Durban City 1-0 in a Betway Premiership clash, maintaining their lead at the top of the standings. Katlego Ntsabeleng's early goal secured the victory, extending their winning streak to ten games. The win comes as the title race enters the final stretch.

Read more »