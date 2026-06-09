Sundowns Nearing Van Wyk Return after SV Ried Deal

Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement with Austrian side SV Ried for the transfer of winger Antonio van Wyk, with personal terms also settled, paving the way for his return to South Africa.

Transfer Report: Sundowns reach agreement for first season Mamelodi Sundowns and SV Ried have reached an agreement over the transfer of Antonio van Wyk, and agreed personal terms also ahead of a proposed move to Chloorkop.

Mamelodi Sundowns appear to be on the verge of securing their first major signing of the transfer window after reaching an agreement with Austrian club SV Ried for the transfer of Antonio van Wyk. The champions have been pursuing the former Stellenbosch FC winger for several months and have now taken a significant step towards bringing him back to South Africa.

According to SABC Sport journalist Mazola Molefe, Sundowns and SV Ried have agreed on a transfer fee, clearing one of the final hurdles in the deal. The latest development comes after reports earlier this month indicated that negotiations between the two clubs were progressing positively following an unsuccessful attempt to sign the player in January. With the clubs now understood to be in agreement, Van Wyk's move to Chloorkop appears increasingly likely.

Molefe further reports that the 24-year-old has already completed his medical examinations and is eager to make the switch to Sundowns. Personal terms have also been agreed, meaning only the formal completion of the transfer remains before the move can be officially announced. The developments suggest Sundowns have moved swiftly to secure one of the country's most promising attacking talents ahead of the new campaign.

The Belhar-born winger came through the ranks at Ubuntu Football Academy before progressing to Stellenbosch's first team under coach Steve Barker. He made 77 appearances for the Winelands side, helping the club lift the 2023 Carling Knockout and earning recognition at international level through South Africa's COSAFA Cup squads. His move to Austria reunited him with former mentor Moritz Kossmann and proved successful as he helped SV Ried secure promotion to the Austrian Bundesliga.

Now, less than two years after departing South African football, Van Wyk appears set for a return to the Betway Premiership, with Sundowns closing in on what could be one of the standout transfers of the window





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Sundowns Transfer Antonio Van Wyk SV Ried South Africa Football

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