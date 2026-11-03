Sundowns beat Golden Arrows 1-0 to become first Carling Knockout semifinalists

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday, with Iqraam Rayners scoring the only goal to send them into the Carling Knockout semifinals.

Mamelodi Sundowns became the first team to reach the Carling Knockout semifinals after defeating Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday evening. Iqraam Rayners scored the only goal of the game in the 67th minute, finishing with an unorthodox header from an Antonio Van Wyk cross.

Sundowns rotate squad ahead of Super Cup

The win keeps Sundowns on course for more silverware ahead of Sunday's CAF Super Cup final against USM Alger on 8 November. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso rang the changes with this weekend's CAF Super Cup final in mind. Only goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and Bathusi Aubaas retained their places following Saturday's emphatic win over Durban City.

Also read Sundowns, Arrows eye semifinal spot in Carling Knockout

The first clear action of the night came in the 14th minute when Siyanda Ndlovu danced past a defender before firing a shot that rattled the crossbar. Sundowns had to be patient until the closing stages of the first half to threaten again. Bafana Bafana star Rayners found Antonio van Wyk with a quality delivery, but the winger's header flew wide with Dumisani Msibi to beat.

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Earlier, a fine pass from Sphelele Mkhulise handed Rayners a sight of goal 12 minutes in, but the striker was unable to take advantage. Rayners soon teed up Ndlovu, whose fierce shot had the beating of Msibi but rebounded off the crossbar. Golden Arrows began to find their confidence and rhythm as the half wore on.

Early chances fail to yield Sundowns goal

Nhlanhla Gasa and Ayabulela Maxwele combined to good effect in the 23rd minute, but the latter was denied by an unconvincing save from Sundowns goalkeeper Ricardo Goss. Just past the half hour mark Sundowns hit the woodwork again, with a shot from Rayners deflecting off Eroine Agnikoi and clipping the post on its way out for a corner.

Mothobi Mvala then came close to catching Msibi out with a long-range effort, but the keeper just about managed to spare his blushes. Near the end of the first half Ndlovu teed up Arthur Sales with a good chance, but the number 9 failed to provide a finish, summing up a frustrating first 45 minutes for the home team.

Ten minutes into the second half Rayners tried a volley on the half-turn, with his effort looking destined for the back of the net until Msibi intervened to concede a corner kick. The second half began quietly before Cardoso made his move. On 65 minutes Sundowns made a triple change, with Marcelo Allende, Cassius Mailula and Thabang Matuludi making way for Sphelele Mkhulise, Thapelo Morena and Arthur Sales. The changes soon made an impact.

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Rayners header secures victory for Sundowns

Two minutes later Rayners finally broke the deadlock, finishing with an unorthodox header from a Van Wyk cross. The goal came in the 67th minute and rewarded Sundowns for their persistence against a stubborn and determined Abafana Bes'thende. Golden Arrows threatened an almost immediate reply via Philani Khumalo, but the substitute shot over the target in the 72nd minute.

That chance was followed by a long-range drive from Matuludi at the other end, but Msibi made the save to keep the score at 1-0. Golden Arrows enjoyed more possession as the half progressed, but their efforts to push forward were repeatedly shut down before they could make meaningful inroads into the final third. Sundowns defenders Mothobi Mvala and Malibongwe Khoza kept Dion under tight control.

Defensive discipline seals semifinal spot

That defensive discipline carried the hosts through the closing stages, as Sundowns comfortably managed the game to secure their place in the Carling Knockout semifinals. The hosts were able to see out the dying minutes despite Arrows' best efforts to find an equaliser and force extra time. Sundowns will go on to face USM Alger in the CAF Super Cup on Sunday 8 November. Arrows' next scheduled fixture is a Betway Premiership match away to Orlando Pirates in late November.

Sundowns lined up with Goss, Morena, Mvala, Khoza, Basadien, Aubaas, Mkhulise, Sales, Ndlovu, Van Wyk and Rayners. Their substitutes were Onyango, Ndamane, Matuludi, Modiba, Allende, Santos, Zwane, Mailula and Leon. Golden Arrows started with Msibi, Shezi, Agnikoi, Jiyane, Maluleke, Maxwele, Gasa, Zwane, Msomi, Sithole and Dion. Their bench comprised Mbanjwa, Mabaso, Barry, Nguse, Khumalo, Van Neel, Karelse, Cele and Moli.